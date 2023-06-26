Home » Two soldiers killed and one wounded at the Caquetá military base
News

Two soldiers killed and one wounded at the Caquetá military base

by admin
Two soldiers killed and one wounded at the Caquetá military base

At least two Colombian Army soldiers have been shot dead and another one has been wounded at a military base located in the Colombian municipality of Florencia (Caquetá), in the west of the country.

So far the circumstances of the attack are unknown, although the Army has speculated that it could be a suicide, as published by the W Radio station.

The deceased soldiers are Daniel de Jesús Paternina, who arrived at the hospital without vital signs, and Jefferson Acosta, who was shot in his left eye; the wounded man, Víctor Alfonso Villa, was hit in the abdomen.

It may interest you: Does Ruiz return to yellow alert, after reducing indicators?

“The National Army Command deployed an inspection commission with the purpose of verifying the processes and procedures, and thus, recommending the actions and investigations that may take place,” the Army added, according to the aforementioned source.

See also  Settimo Vittone, already 50 members of the Wednesday walking group

You may also like

Union faction leaders discuss for two days in...

President Bukele invites international journalists to see the...

Colombian companies will be able to show the...

“A quarter of the roundabout costs for a...

Alexia Rivas registers as a pre-candidate to seek...

Dissident member of the Farc in Pelaya is...

Shaanxi Severely Punishes Drug Crimes to Improve the...

Alternative ITSM frameworks and their differentiation

A child dies in Quito after a dog...

Governors criticized Total Peace

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy