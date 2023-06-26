Two soldiers killed and one wounded at the Caquetá military base

At least two Colombian Army soldiers have been shot dead and another one has been wounded at a military base located in the Colombian municipality of Florencia (Caquetá), in the west of the country.

So far the circumstances of the attack are unknown, although the Army has speculated that it could be a suicide, as published by the W Radio station.

The deceased soldiers are Daniel de Jesús Paternina, who arrived at the hospital without vital signs, and Jefferson Acosta, who was shot in his left eye; the wounded man, Víctor Alfonso Villa, was hit in the abdomen.

“The National Army Command deployed an inspection commission with the purpose of verifying the processes and procedures, and thus, recommending the actions and investigations that may take place,” the Army added, according to the aforementioned source.

