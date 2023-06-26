Football: Al Hilal formalize the signing of Koulibaly – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 25 – Saudi football continues to stockpile champions from Europe. It’s the turn of Kalidou Koulibaly who leaves Chelsea after just one season and embraces the Al Hilal project. The Arab club announced the signing of the former Napoli defender through their social profiles: “We will continue to make history together”, reads a post dedicated to the player’s career with images in sequence of the teams in which he played.



Koulibaly signs a three-year contract with Al Hilal and the player will receive a figure that will be around 30 million net per season. Therefore, the former Napoli defender leaves Chelsea after only one season, a year certainly not easy for the London club which finished the Premier League in 12th place, very far from Europe and with three changes on the bench. Koilibalysi already joins several champions who have decided to move to Arabia from Europe. (HANDLE).



