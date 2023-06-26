Expo Maquila 2023 will be held in September in Ciudad del Este

Minister Luis Castiglioni launched the 7th. Edition of the Maquila Expo, with the participation, among others, of the elected governor, Landy Torres.

The Minister of Industry and Commerce (MIC), Luis Alberto Castiglioni said in Ciudad del Este that the Paraguayan maquiladora industries are becoming more powerful and complex, and highlighted that 47% of the maquiladoras are in Alto Paraná. It was in the act of launching the 7th. Edition of the Maquila Expo 2023, to take place from September 04 to 06 of this year at Shopping Salemma in this city.

“This is a department that offers opportunities to everyone,” declared Castiglioni, in the presence of the president of the Chamber of Maquiladora Companies of Paraguay (CEMAP), businesswoman Carina Daher; the Vice Minister of Industry, Francisco Ruiz Díaz; businessmen from Alto Paraná, departmental and district authorities, union representatives and special guests.

The minister referred to the aforementioned regime as a model and a development showcase that leads the country to growth and prosperity for its people. “With the maquila we are probably going to reach 1,000 million dollars in exports in 2023. An absolute record, and we will also exceed the exports of manufacturing industries, reaching between 1,600, 1,700 million dollars,” he said at the event, which was held in the event hall of the Lago Shopping Salemma, where the fair will be held.

The sample is organized by the Chamber of Maquiladora Companies of Paraguay (CEMAP), which is at the service of 272 companies that operate under the maquila regime. The head of the Executive Secretariat of the National Council of the Maquiladora Export Industry (CNIME), Natalia Cáceres; and the governor-elect of the department of Alto Paraná, Landy Torres.