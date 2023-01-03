“In relation to the events that occurred in Pasian di Prato, in the community for unaccompanied foreign minors managed by the Aedis Cooperative, the Office has opened a criminal proceeding for the crimes of manslaughter, manslaughter and multiple culpable personal injuries”.

Thus begins a note issued by the Prosecutor of the Republic of Udine, signed by the prosecutor Massimo Lia, regarding the investigation into the fire which, on the night of Friday 30 and Saturday 31 December, caused the death of Ledjan Imeraj, a 17-year-old of Albanian origin , and serious injuries to a 16-year-old Ghanaian roommate of the victim.



“Having to carry out technical investigations of an unrepeatable nature (autopsy on the body of the deceased minor and inspection of the impounded property) – the note points out – they were entered in the register of suspects, as a necessary act in order to guarantee the exercise of the rights of the defence, the legal representative of the Aedis Cooperative and the night watchman on minors present inside the structure at the time of the fire”.



Considering, then, that the fact involves foreign minors, the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Trieste Juvenile Court will be informed of what happened in Pasian di Prato for any assessments of competence.

The autopsy on the body of the deceased 17-year-old will be carried out as soon as possible by Professor Carlo Moreschi, who was already present on site immediately after the stake.



“All the necessary investigations are actively underway, and will be further developed in the next few days, in order to reconstruct – specifies the Prosecutor – the exact dynamics of the facts, identify the cause of the fire and verify all possible responsibilities regarding what happened”.