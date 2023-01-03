After the newly launched Z790 motherboard a while ago, B760 A SILVER, which is more likely to be considered by daily users and most gamers, is also here! Although the B760 is not like the Z790 that can be overclocked, not everyone wants to spend time overclocking the processor to achieve extreme performance. The B760A SILVER supports DDR5 memory, 16+1 phase 70A power supply, PCIe 5.0 x16, three High specifications such as M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots are new!

Biostar B760A SILVER Specifications:

Dimensions: ATX 30.5 x 24.4cm

Processor support: Intel 12th / 13th Core i9/ i7/ i5/ i3, Pentium, Celeron

Processor pin: LGA 1700

CPU power supply phase: 16+1 phase 70A Dr.MOS

Chipset: Intel B760

Memory: 4x DDR5 DIMM, maximum capacity 128GB, DDR5 6000+(OC) MHz

Memory certification: XMP

Display output: HDMI 2.1, DP 1.2

Expansion slots: 1x PCIe 5.0 x16, 1x PCIe 4.0 x16, 2x PCIe 3.0 x1

Storage slots: 4x SATA III(6Gb/s), M2M_CPU1 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4, M2M_SB1 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4, M2_SB2 2242/2260/2280/22110 PCIe 4.0 x4 NVME/ACHI SSD & SATA lll SSD.

Network: Realtek RTL8125B (2.5GbE LAN)

Wireless: Provide M.2 E_Key slot for self-expansion (support 2230 type Wi-Fi & Bluetooth module and Intel CNVi)

Sound effect: Realtek ALC1220 7.1 channel

USB ports (front expansion): 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (supports two front USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports), 2x USB 2.0 (supports four front USB 2.0 ports)

USB Port (Rear I/O): 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 5x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2x USB 2.0

RGB：2x ARGB 5v-3pin、1x RGB 12v-4pin

FAN：1x 4-Pin CPU_Fan、1x 4-Pin CPU_OPT、4x 4-Pin SYS_FAN

Biostar B760A SILVER unpacking

Immediately after the launch of the first wave of Intel’s 13th-generation K-series processors and the Z790 motherboard, the B760 motherboard, which most everyday users will often choose, was also launched at the beginning of this year! Today’s B760A SILVER is also positioned as the mainstream product of Biostar, bringing strong performance to users at a high CP value price.

B760A SILVER uses the B760 chipset and provides 4x DDR5 memory slots that can be expanded up to 128GB, as well as one PCIe 5.0 x16, PCIe 4.0 x16 and two PCIe 3.0 x1 expansion slots. The storage expansion part has a total of four SATA III port, the high-speed M.2 SSD maintains the same total of three M.2 PCIe 4.0×4 SSD installation slots.



∆ B760A SILVER outer box packaging.



∆ Product features, basic specifications and graphical rear I/O marks are printed on the back of the box.

The size of the B760A SILVER motherboard itself is the mainstream ATX size version (30.5 x 24.4cm). The ATX specification has sufficient expansion space. Whether it is mainly to install expansion cards or other PCIe expansion devices, the B760A SILVER has enough expansion slots. Groove can cope.

The appearance part adopts the same style design as Z790A SILVER, and the silver heat sink is arranged on the power supply of the processor, the Z790 PCH chipset and the first M.2 SSD, etc., to ensure that the chip components with high heat generation can dissipate heat normally , to avoid frequency reduction due to temperature to affect performance and service life.

Compared with the flagship model VALKYRIE series, SILVER has a relatively low-key appearance design style. The motherboard does not have RGB light strips or beads, so there is no RGB lighting effect after the motherboard is powered on.



∆ Silver heat sinks printed with line shapes cover key areas such as power supply and SSD.



∆ There is no RGB lighting effect on the motherboard itself after power on.



∆ View of the back of the motherboard.

The B760 mainboard supports Intel 12th and 13th generation processors with LGA 1700 pins, but since the mainboard itself does not support processor overclocking function, the Non-K series processors without K in the model number suffix will be selected. have better CP values.



∆ Supports Intel LGA 1700 12th/13th generation processors.

Next, let’s take a look at the various expansion slots of the B760A SILVER. The 8+4 Pin processor ATX_12V power supply slot is used in the upper left corner of the motherboard.



∆ ATX_12V 8+4 Pin power socket for the processor.

In the upper right corner of the motherboard above the memory slots, there are two 4-Pin fan power supply slots, CPU_FAN on the left and CPU_OPT on the gray slot on the right. Power supply for integrated water-cooled head, water pump, water-cooled flow meter and other devices.



∆ There are CPU_FAN and CPU_OPT power supply slots in the upper right corner, and CPU_OPT can supply power for various water-cooling devices.

B760A SILVER is equipped with four-slot double-clip DDR5 6000+ memory slots, supports the latest non-ECC 8/16/32GB DDR5 DIMM memory, and can expand a single 32GB four DIMMs with a total memory capacity of 128GB. The previous generation B660M SILVER /B660T SILVER all support DDR4 memory. From the update of Z790/B760 this time, Biostar is determined to update all new models of SILVER series motherboards to support DDR5 memory, so as to divide the two generations. SILVER series motherboard product positioning.

At present, the mainstream will buy dual-channel memory sets. Biostar’s original factory recommends installing them in A2 and B2 (the second and fourth slots from the left). operate at a higher frequency.



∆ Four-slot DDR5 DIMM memory slot, up to 128GB expandable, supports Intel XMP.

On the right side of the motherboard, there is a 12V 4-Pin RGB, two 5V 3-Pin ARGB, the motherboard 24-Pin power supply slot, a USB 3.2 Gen1 slot (supports two front USB 3.2 Gen1 installation ports), a front Built-in USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (10Gb/s) slot, two SYS_FAN chassis fan slots, four SATA III 6Gb/s.

A little thing to pay attention to when expanding and using, that is, because the third M.2 slot shares the chipset channel with the SATA expansion slot, so the third M.2 SSD (M2_SB2) is installed in the M.2 When SATA lll SSD is used, the port code-named SATA_1 in the lower left corner of the four SATA slots will be disabled.



∆ Provide 12V RGB, two 5V ARGB, USB 3.2 Gen1, USB 3.2 Gen2x1 Type-C in the upper right corner.



∆ Two case fans and four SATA III slots, if M.2 SATA SSD is used, the bottom left SATA_1 slot will be disabled.

From right to left under the motherboard, there are TPM security module slots, SPKR buzzer slots, system front panel slots, two USB 2.0, COM, Thunderbolt expansion slots, two SYS_FAN chassis fan slots , HD_AUDIO audio source slot.

According to past habits, the price of B760A SILVER should not be very high, but it still provides a Thunderbolt expansion card slot. For users who need Thunderbolt expansion, B760A SILVER is definitely a high-CP motherboard option!



∆ There are slots for TPM, chassis front slot, 2x USB 2.0, etc. in the lower right corner.



∆ There are Thunderbolt, two case fans, and the front HD_AUDIO audio slot in the lower left corner.

There are CMOS jumper slots and Debug LED lights above the slots on the front panel of the system. Through the LED lights, you can quickly check whether the motherboard has CPU, DRAM, VGA, BOOT faults or undetected faults during the self-test. Measured and other issues.



∆ The Debug LED indicator will show the detection status of the motherboard.

B760A SILVER has a total of four PCIe expansion slots. The first PCIe 5.0 x16 slot can provide a total bandwidth of 128GB/s, which is twice the bandwidth of the previous generation PCIe 4.0. Usually the first PCIe x16 Slots are often used for in-line installation of graphics cards, so Biostar uses a metal reinforced slot in the first slot to enhance the physical strength of the PCIe 5.0 x16 slot itself.

There are two PCIe 3.0 x1 (PCIe1_1/2) and one PCIe 4.0 x16 (PCIe16_2) slots on the bottom. The entire motherboard has a total of four PCIe expansion slots. If there are PCIe devices such as capture cards or sound cards B760A SILVER can meet these expansion requirements.



∆ Four PCIe expansion slots in total, the first one is PCIe 5.0 x16 metal slot.

The B760A SILVER board has three M.2 SSD installation slots. The first M.2 slot, code-named M2M_CPU1, supports a 2280-size PCIe 4.0 x4 NVME SSD and is used with the original SSD heat sink on the motherboard.

The second and third M.2 slots pass through the B760 PCH chipset channel. The second M2M_SB1 supports 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 NVME SSD; and the M2M_SB2 at the bottom of the motherboard can install 2242/2260/2280/22110 length PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe/AHCI SSD & SATA lll SSD.

In addition, the first M.2 slot (M2M_CPU1) shares the lock hole with the onboard M.2 WiFi slot. Biostar has pre-stretched the WiFi antenna in this block, and the M.2 WiFi slot can be installed with E Key 2230 The size of the network card supports WiFi/Bluetooth/Intel CNVi, but it should be noted that the B760A SILVER is not equipped with a WiFi network card and antenna module. Players need to purchase and install it by themselves.



∆ A total of four PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 SSD installation slots, the third slot also supports early M.2 SATA SSD installation.



∆ E Key 2230 WiFi network card (left) shares the lock hole with the first M.2 SSD installation position.



∆ The first M.2 SSD can be used with the motherboard heat sink.

When leaving the factory, the rear I/O baffle is placed separately in the motherboard accessories, so remember to install the baffle on the lock before locking the motherboard. The rear provides BIOS update key, WiFi antenna port, DP 1.2, HDMI 2.1, 5x USB 3.2 Gen2, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (10 Gbps), 2.5 GbE LAN, 2x USB 2.0, Audio port.

There is a USB 3.2 Gen2 interface marked SMART BIOS above the USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C interface. When using the SMART BIOS update function, you need to insert the USB flash drive with the BIOS update file in this slot before proceeding. BIOS update job.

The WiFi antenna port has been pre-installed at the rear. If the user needs to use the wireless network and Bluetooth, he only needs to purchase a WiFi network card and an antenna module to install it by himself.



∆ The baffle is not installed when leaving the factory, so don’t forget it when installing the machine.



∆ Overview of rear I/O interfaces.

Biostar B760A SILVER motherboard power supply material / 16+1 phase 70A Dr.MOS

After looking at the expansion slots and rear I/O interfaces of the mainboard itself, let’s take a look at the internal power supply materials and various small components. B760A SILVER has a 16+1-phase Dr.MOS power supply, 16-phase Responsible for CPU Vcore (processor operating voltage) and the other phase is responsible for VGT.



∆ General view of motherboard PCB.



∆ 16+1 phase 70A Dr.MOS power supply.



∆ 16 相 onsemi GAJ2027 Dr.MOS。



∆ 1 相 onsemi FDPC5030SG 70A Dr.MOS。



∆ Renesas RAA 229131 is a Digital PWM controller.



∆ GENESYS GL3590 USB HUB chip.



∆ Realtek RTL8125B 2.5GbE LAN chip.



∆ Realtek ALC1220 7.1-channel audio chip, with high-quality Japanese audio capacitors.



∆ iTE IT8625E (Super I/O) environmental control chip, mainly used for temperature measurement, fan speed control, and monitoring system voltage.



∆ P13EQX16 ReDriver。



∆ ASMEDIA ASM1012 is the chip for SMART BIOS UPDATE.



∆ B760 PCH chipset.



∆ Motherboard power supply and PCH thermal armor.



∆ The motherboard accessories only provide four SATA cables and a DVD software drive disc, but now PCs are rarely equipped with a standard optical disc drive, and it will be more convenient to replace it with a flash drive.

Biostar B760A SILVER BIOS Function Menu

After the motherboard has passed the self-verification procedure, press the Del button to enter the simplified version of the BIOS. Press F7 to enter the advanced mode. On the main page of the advanced mode, you can see the basic information of the motherboard, including the motherboard model, BIOS version, memory size, XMP profile with memory, etc.



∆ BIOS Advanced Mode.



∆ Advanced page overview.



∆ CNVi and Bluetooth can be set in Connectivity Configuration.



∆ CPU Configuration contains processor-related functions such as AVX.



∆Thunderbolt settings.



∆ TPM setting.



∆ Re-Size BAR is on by default.



∆ Chipset setting menu.



∆ The system starts the hard disk setting menu.



∆ Intel XMP can be enabled in the optimization menu.



∆ Press F5 to enter the AI ​​FAN function to set the fan curve.



∆ F6 Enter Vivid Led DJ to set the RGB color and mode of the 12V/5V socket on the motherboard.

SILVER LIGHTNING Utility motherboard setting integrated software

Biostar also launched “SILVER LIGHTNING Utility” for B760A SILVER, which integrates various common settings of the system. The software integrates hardware information monitoring, energy efficiency control switching, RGB lighting effect setting, fan control, etc. all together. Players only need to use this software to make settings, and they don’t need to enter the BIOS to make adjustments.



∆ Hardware and system information.



∆ Smart Ear amp control.



∆ GT Touch energy efficiency control has three modes that can be switched, and the default state is normal.



∆ Vivid Led DJ lighting effect control area, the onboard 5V ARGB and 12V RGB slots can set the lighting effects individually.



∆ AI fan control can customize the fan curve and operation mode.



∆ Hardware monitoring can see temperature, voltage, fan speed and other information.

Biostar B760A SILVER Motherboard Performance Test

Since the non-k non-K series processors are not yet on the market, this motherboard performance test uses a Biostar B760A SILVER paired with an Intel i7-13700K with 8 P-Cores and 8 E-Cores, a total of 16 cores and 24 threads The processor and the memory use T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 16GBx2 6200MHz dual-channel memory set. During the test platform test, the default mode is used except for the XMP profile of the memory.

testing platform

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700K

Radiator: VALKYRIE C360-RGB

Motherboard: Biostar B760A SILVER

Memory: T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 16GBx2 6200MHz

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Ti FE

Operating System: Windows 11 Home Edition 21H2

First of all, CPU-Z checks the hardware information of this test platform. The processor Intel Core i7-13700K is code-named Raptor Lake, Intel-7 10nm process, 8 P-Core+8 E-Core cores, a total of 16 cores and 24 execution threads , the motherboard uses Biostar B760A SILVER to support PCI-E 5.0 channels, the memory uses DDR5-6200 MHz dual-channel capacity with a total capacity of 32GB, and ran the CPU-Z built-in test Version 17.01.64 at the same time, and the CPU single thread got 878.8 points, more than The execution thread is 12681 points.



∆ CPU-Z information overview and Version 17.01.64 built-in test results.

Then there are the common processor benchmarking software CINEBENCH R20 and R23, which are often used to evaluate the 3D rendering and drawing performance of the processor itself. This software is developed by MAXON based on Cinema 4D.

In the Release 20 version, the i7-13700K achieved multi-core 11716pts and single-core 816pts in the test, while the new version of R23 achieved multi-core 30599pts and single-core 2128pts.



∆ CINEBENCH Release 20。



∆ CINEBENCH R23。

AIDA64 memory and cache test This time, DDR5 6200Mhz 16Gx2 dual-channel memory was used to open the XMP configuration file for testing. The reading speed was 96183 MB/s, the writing speed was 85638 MB/s, and the copying speed was 87354 MB/s. And the latency is 63.7 ns.



∆ AIDA64 memory and cache test.

3D Mark CPU Profile This test will test the performance of MAX, 16, 8, 4, 2, and 1 threads respectively, and the performance above 16 threads is more used for 3D rendering or professional audio-visual work. Currently, the mainstream Most of the DX12 game performance can refer to the scores of 8 threads, and the scores of 4 and 2 threads are related to the old games developed with DX9.

The i7-13700K’s maximum thread score is 12929 points, while the 8 threads and 4 threads that mainstream gamers can use for reference are 8515 and 4528 points respectively.



∆ 3D Mark CPU Profile。

In addition, the author also used 3D Mark Fire Strike and 3D Mark Time Spy, which are commonly used in game performance simulation tests, and used NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti graphics card for testing. In Fire Strike, which simulates 1080p quality DX11 situational game simulation tests, 45217 points were obtained. The physical score of 1440p quality DX12 situational game simulation test Time Spy, get 21730 CPU score.



∆ 3D Mark Fire Strike。



∆ 3D Mark Time Spy。

V-Ray 5 Benchmark has three different test scenarios, and the V-Ray project is tested for processor rendering performance. The i7-13700K test platform scored 21199 points in the test.



∆ V-Ray 5 Benchmark。

CrossMark has a total of 25 items, including productivity, creative content work, system responsiveness and other work simulation load tests. The following three scores have different scoring standards and usage scenarios. Productivity includes file editing, spreadsheets, For web browsing, the second item of creativity (Creativity) includes photo editing, photo organization, and video editing, and the last item of response (Responsiveness) includes situations such as opening files, file response speed, and multitasking.

In the CrossMark test, it scored a total of 2387 points, 2149 points in productivity, 2726 points in creativity, and 2193 points in response.



∆ CrossMark daily use scene test items.

PCMark 10 also simulates the test situation to obtain the overall performance of the computer. Commonly used basic function items include application startup, web browsing and video conferencing tests. The productivity item simulates the writing of documents and spreadsheets. The last item is the image Content creation includes professional tests such as photo editing, video editing, and rendering.

In this test, the commonly used basic functions have 12012 points, 11133 points for productivity, and 14333 points for video content creation.



∆ PCMark 10 test.

Biostar B760A SILVER Summary

Whether it is the update of the Z790/B760 motherboard of this generation, Biostar has a clear product division with the previous generation Z690/B660. This time, the newly launched B760A SILVER is updated to support the latest DDR5 memory, and has no less than Z790A SILVER Expandability, three M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots, PCIe 5.0 x16 graphics card slot, one 10Gb/s USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C on the front and one on the rear, etc.

Most users who will buy the B760A SILVER in this price range will only choose i7-level processors to install in the configuration list, but because the Non-k non-K series processors are not yet on the market, so this time I choose to compare The i7 13700K that conforms to the matching logic is used for actual measurement. In the test, the B760A SILVER’s 16+1 phase 70A Dr.MOS power supply is used to match the i7 13700K. Although it cannot overclock the processor additionally, it also has good performance.

If gamers do not need to use processor overclocking, just want to turn on XMP or play memory overclocking in daily use, and want to experience the performance of DDR5 memory, B760A SILVER is paired with the 12th and 13th generation Non -k Non-K series processor, compared with Z790 motherboard, it may have a better CP value when equipped with a single installation.