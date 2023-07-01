How fast does the Huawei P60 Pro charge? (and what standards does it use)

Modern smartphones from Apple, Google and Samsung charge quickly. However, compared to the Chinese manufacturers, OnePlus, Xiaomi and Huawei, the 45W of the S23 Ultra and 27W of the iPhone 14 Pro Max no longer look so impressive!

The Huawei P60 Pro should be able to charge with up to 88W, almost twice the maximum charging speed of the S23 Ultra and almost 4x the iPhone.

But how fast does the P60 Pro really charge? What charging standard does this support?

Let’s find out in the test!

Power supply with 88W

An 88W charger is included with the P60 Pro. Excitingly, this one has a USB A and USB C port, which is integrated in a way I’ve never seen before.

You have the choice of USB A and USB C, but you cannot use both ports at the same time.

Huawei SuperCharge Max 88W

HW-200440E00

USB C 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 10V/4A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/4,4A

USB A 5V/2A, 10V/4A, 20V/4,4A

In principle, the USB C output supports the USB Power Delivery standard. But with different performance values ​​than the proprietary Huawei Stadnard.

Via USB Power Delivery we get: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3.25A and 3.4-21V at up to 3.2A PPS.

The USB A port, on the other hand, relies entirely on the Huawei proprietary charging standard.

How fast does the Huawei P60 Pro charge at the top?

Let’s take a look at the maximum charging speed of the P60 Pro from various sources.

In my test, the Huawei P60 Pro was able to charge up to 81.x W on the original charger, which is more than remarkable!

In principle, the P60 Pro also supports USB Power Delivery and Quick Charge. Both, however, with a maximum of around 16 – 20W! This is comparatively slow, but of course USB PD is only the “secondary” fast charging standard of the P60 Pro.

Info, it doesn’t matter whether the USB PD charger has 100W or only 20W, it is always charged with a maximum of 16-20W.

16W on a USB PD charger without PPS and 20W on a USB PD charger with PPS.

On a USB A charger with 5V/2.4A we get a maximum of 9W.

But there are also various third-party chargers that support 22.5W Huawei Super Charge. The P60 Pro can charge with just over 20W here.

Only briefly with 81W

In principle, the P60 Pro can charge with up to 81W, but only for a very short time!

You can see here that the P60 Pro can only really charge with over 80W for a few minutes. In fact, we only see this charging speed for 3-4 minutes before it first drops to just over 50W and then to around 34W.

Interestingly, the smartphone charges with a voltage of +- 18V during the 50-80W charging phase.

For the main part of the charging process with 35W this drops to around 9V.

Charging time of the P60 Pro?

But how long does it actually take to charge the Huawei P60 Pro?

Even if the P60 Pro only charges briefly with over 80W, it is fully charged super quickly.

SuperCharge Max 88W – approx. 44 minutes Super Charge 22.5W – approx. 1:20 hours USB PD – approx. 2:04 hours Quick Charge – approx. 2:04 hours USB A 5V/2.4A – approx. 2: 42 hours

So charging via USB PD, Quick Charge and USB A is rather slow with the P60 Pro at 2-3 hours.

Charging via SuperCharge Max 88W, on the other hand, is super fast! For comparison:

Huawei P60 Pro – approx. 44 minutes Samsung S23 Ultra – approx. 1:19 hours Google Pixel 7 Pro – approx. 2:05 hours Apple iPhone 14 Pro – approx. 1:38 hours

I think the numbers speak for themselves. The Huawei P60 Pro charges faster than the S23 Ultra, Pixel 7 Pro or the iPhone 14 Pro.

Ideal power bank and charger for the Huawei P60 Pro

This is where it gets a bit difficult, because I don’t know of any power bank or third-party charger that offers 88W Super Charge charging.

The P60 Pro can also be charged via USB PD, but a maximum of 16W is anything but impressive. It’s a little faster if your charger/power bank supports 22.5W charging or the PPS standard. I would recommend the following chargers:

Here you have to look at how many ports you need. The links lead you to the respective tests.

But what about power banks?

Here I would probably use the models from INIU or VEGER. The INIU BI-B5 20000mAh power bank would be a good choice for the P60 Pro.

Conclusion on charging the Huawei P60 Pro

The Huawei P60 Pro is the fastest charging smartphone I’ve had my hands on so far.

And I’m not just talking about the top charging speed of up to 81W, but also the total charging time, which is very low at around 44 minutes!

The P60 Pro charges from 0% to 100% more than twice as fast as the iPhone 14 Pro.

However, the over “80W” charging speed is already a bit of marketing, because in practice it only charges for a very short time at such a high speed. Nevertheless, the bottom line is that it fills up faster than all Samsung, Apple and Google smartphones.

In principle, the P60 Pro can also be charged “quickly” via Quick Charge or USB Power Delivery. However, fast is very broad here.

In my test, the P60 Pro reached a maximum of 16W even with 100W USB C chargers! This is expandable, because technically there is no reason why the smartphone should not be able to charge at least a little faster on a USB PD charger.

So if you want to charge your Huawei P60 Pro at full speed, you have to use the original charger from Huawei, because unfortunately there are no third-party models with 88W Super Charge.

Alternatively, if you want the maximum charging speed with 3rd party chargers/power banks, then you have to use models with a 22.5W USB A port.

On the side of the alternative chargers, the following alternative models would be recommended:

And when it comes to power banks for the P60 Pro, I would look at the following models first:

