A passion that won over everything and led her to obtain the coveted crown: not that of gold and diamonds of royalty, even if the young 25-year-old has nothing to envy to a modern princess, but that from theirfor the very important goal achieved. Sarah Bellome, 25 years old with Down Syndrome, obtained his degree at the ‘Aldo Galli’ Academy of Fine Arts in Como on 20 December. The thesis that he presented to the commission was a reading of “Looks and soul” by the Pre-Raphaelite painter Dante Gabriel Rossetti and was awarded an excellent 103/110: next to her, proud and very excited, her family surrounds the artist with an embrace.

In the last year Bellome has accomplished a real feat, giving 13 exams and never falling in grades below the 30 ei 30 e lode and thus raising the average, which rose to 27/30. An example of determination, perseverance and willingness to break down those mental barriers that relegated her to an empty, lifeless existence due to the difficulties associated with Down syndrome. Instead, guided by her passion inherited from her mother, her painter, Sarah cultivated with great commitment and love for her study what she understood to be a hidden talent inside her, until she crowned her dream of graduation . Her smile, her eyes shining with emotion as she poses for the shots after the proclamation, show all the happiness felt by the young woman at that moment. A concrete success but, at a superficial glance, apparently incredible, which mother Daniela comments on Fanpage: “It amazed me too“.

It was she, over the years, who accompanied her Sarah along the way. Because her attraction towards the various forms of art, towards beauty, was evident since she was a child: “She started as a child at my exhibitions in making ballets and living sculpture with my other two daughters. In my opinion this is how she became passionate about art in various forms – explains the woman to Fanpage-. She then decided to go to art school and then the Academy”. On the part of the family there has therefore always been maximum openness and willingness not to clip Sarah’s wings, despite Down’s Syndrome, but rather to help her take off. There were difficulties, especially at the beginning, in the exposure during interrogations and exams. But the girl solved them with great willpower, without giving up, becoming even an excellent poet. “The eyes fill with tears that slip between the thoughts of the mind like a guardian angel”, reads a poem that accompanies some of his works. But her artistic expression goes even further, also involving dance: Sarah Bellome is an all-round artist.

And she is well known in the area, because her works have not remained closed in her home studio or in the classrooms of the academy: since 2018 she has been exhibiting her paintings and sculptures, writing and reading her poems and dancing, chasing in this way his dreams. There are already many public exhibitions in which he exhibited his works, but among all the most significant is probably the one a Palazzo Lombardia for the Inclusion Festivalorganized by the Region on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.