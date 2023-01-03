Domus has promoted a mandatory public purchase offer for all of the Aedes SIIQ ordinary shares listed on Euronext Milan.

The offer, filed today with Consob, concerns a maximum of 126,687,361 Aedes shares, equal to 45.15% of the share capital, corresponding to all the shares less the 153,919,908 Aedes shares already held by Domus equal to 54.85 % of share capital.

The price of the offer is 0.2922 for each ordinary share tendered for a total maximum value of over 37 million euro.

Domus is a holding company, owned by a consortium of investors whose objective is the acquisition of the entire share capital of Aedes SIIQ, through the acquisition of the shares of Aedes held by Augusto and Palladio Holding and the consequent takeover bid.

The consortium of investors is composed of Hines and Vi-Ba and supported by the capital of funds managed by individuals affiliated with Apollo Global Management.