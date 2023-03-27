Pd, Schlein chooses group leaders by herself. Bonaccini with a dry mouth

Elly Schlein won the first internal challengethe one against the president Stefano Bonaccini who had gotten in the way of the choice of group leaders already generating a first clash. There test of strength the leader of the Democratic Party didn’t even have to hire her, because – we read in the Corriere della Sera – there was no never moved from its initial position on group leaders. Clear Braga and Francis Bowltwo dry names and no negotiation. “I want a party that does what it saysas happens in normal western democracies, not a party that then disregards the promises made because in Parliament does not carry on the battles”: with these simple words, the secretary clarified why she believes that leading the dem patrols to the Camera and al Senate there must be two Pd exponents you trust. It’s not a challengeexplain the faithful, but a consequence of his way of understanding politics.

The next dossier to deal with – continues the Corriere – will be that of secretariat, while there is no shadow government in sight. Representatives of the minority will also enter this body. Therefore, Davide’s entry into the secretariat seems obvious Baruffiright and left arm of the president of the Pd Bonaccinithe man who conducted internal negotiations with Bowland of Alexander Bishops. For the majority, the names are mentioned, among others, of forty-year-old Marcos FurfaroMichele In bias and Marco Sarracino. Moral of the story, today no one in the parliamentary groups will look for him clash o will invoke the count.

