News

Two women murdered with multiple injuries in the state of Bolívar

Two women murdered with multiple injuries in the state of Bolívar

Two women were murdered with multiple injuries in the state Bolívarat the hands of a 64-year-old man who lived with the victims.

The man identified as José Flores who had an argument with one of the victims, whom he began to hurt with a machete.

The other female tried to stop the action, but died in the attempt.

