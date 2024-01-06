Two women murdered with multiple injuries in the state of Bolívar

51
Two women were murdered with multiple injuries in the state Bolívarat the hands of a 64-year-old man who lived with the victims.
The man identified as José Flores who had an argument with one of the victims, whom he began to hurt with a machete.
The other female tried to stop the action, but died in the attempt.
