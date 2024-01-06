Two women murdered with multiple injuries in the state of Bolívar

Two women were murdered with multiple injuries in the state Bolívarat the hands of a 64-year-old man who lived with the victims.

The man identified as José Flores who had an argument with one of the victims, whom he began to hurt with a machete.

The other female tried to stop the action, but died in the attempt.

Also read:

Cicpc: El Teletubi captured for human trafficking to Trinidad and Tobago

By: La Verdad de Monagas – The best News from Monagas and Venezuela, the latest events today in Monagas, reporting in a way – Authentic and impartial!

Share this: Facebook

X

