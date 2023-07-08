Two workers hit after collision between car and van – Friuli VG

In Friuli, hospitalized in serious conditions in Udine

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JULY 07 – A car and a van collided and the vehicle ended up against a concrete block protecting the construction site near which there were two workers who were run over and seriously injured. It happened this afternoon in Cerneglons of Remanzacco (Udine).



The two workers were rescued by medical nursing staff sent by Sores, then one was transported by helicopter to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine, the other was transferred by ambulance to the same hospital. Both were hospitalized and their conditions were described as serious, although not serious.



The firefighters and the carabinieri of the Compagnia di Udine intervened on the spot and are still carrying out some investigations. (HANDLE).



