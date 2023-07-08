Home » Two workers hit after collision between car and van – Friuli VG
News

Two workers hit after collision between car and van – Friuli VG

by admin
Two workers hit after collision between car and van – Friuli VG

In Friuli, hospitalized in serious conditions in Udine

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JULY 07 – A car and a van collided and the vehicle ended up against a concrete block protecting the construction site near which there were two workers who were run over and seriously injured. It happened this afternoon in Cerneglons of Remanzacco (Udine).

The two workers were rescued by medical nursing staff sent by Sores, then one was transported by helicopter to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine, the other was transferred by ambulance to the same hospital. Both were hospitalized and their conditions were described as serious, although not serious.

The firefighters and the carabinieri of the Compagnia di Udine intervened on the spot and are still carrying out some investigations. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  A student in Zhejiang "shaves putty" to become a world champion with an error of less than 1 mm: the skill is so good that netizens marvel -- Fast Technology -- Technology changes the future

You may also like

Beijing Offers Over 3,000 Affordable Youth Apartments for...

Wimbledon: Djokovic beats Wawrinka and goes to the...

Beni: young schoolchildren spend their holidays doing petty...

Cocha Molina received restored crown of king of...

Lääne Elu paper sheet on Saturday, July 8

Promoting Work Through Learning: Implementing Xi Jinping’s Requirements...

Children who played with the Ouija board presented...

Eyed, I don’t think at all about running...

Strong storm with hail causes severe damage in...

The United States Successfully Completes Destruction of Chemical...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy