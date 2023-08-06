Home » Two years in prison for selling drugs in Riobamba
Two years in prison for selling drugs in Riobamba

CASE. –

The agents of the National Police collected all the data that helped determine the responsibility of the woman, who was arrested for the crime of drug micro-trafficking, in the capital of Chimborazo.

María del Carmen GA was apprehended in flagrante delicto. (Archive)

In a trial hearing, through an abbreviated procedure, a Judge of Criminal Guarantees sentenced María del Carmen GA to twenty-four months in prison, as the author of the crime of illicit trafficking of scheduled substances subject to control, on a medium scale.

María del Carmen GA expressed before the Judge her consent to submit to trial, under an abbreviated procedure, admitting her responsibility for the facts charged by the Prosecutor’s Office. Also in her ruling, the magistrate included a fine of three unified basic salaries.

At the trial hearing, the Prosecutor Specialized in Transnational and International Organized Crime (Fedoti), presented as elements of conviction: the police report of apprehension, the weighing and chemical analysis of the substance that tested positive for 13 grams of cocaine; the report recognizing the facts and evidence, among others. The events occurred on the morning of June 22, 2023, inside Plaza Alfaro, in the center of Riobamba, when National Police agents were carrying out preventive patrols in the sector. They observed that the woman kept, between one of the bars, a case that the agents searched and found cocaine inside it, packaged in doses to be sold, in addition to cash and other evidence.

