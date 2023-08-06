Fernando Estevez: From Doctor to Coach, Fulfilling a Childhood Dream

Fernando Estevez: From Doctor to Coach, Fighting Pandemics and Achieving Football Dreams

Fernando Estevez, a 45-year-old professional doctor from Granada, defies the conventional image of a coach. Despite having held two permanent positions as a doctor, Estevez never hesitated to pursue his childhood dream of working in the world of football. Disappointed with the system during the pandemic, he decided to get closer to his passion, where he believes he has more decision-making capacity.

Estevez has had a long coaching career in Segunda B, with historical clubs such as Burgos and Badajoz. However, his dream has finally come true with Eldense, whom he led to promotion to the Second Division, a feat not achieved for 60 years.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Estevez served as an emergency doctor in a mobile ICU. He faced the challenges of the virus head-on, sacrificing time with his family and working tirelessly for three months. Tragically, his guard partner, José Manuel Fernández Cuesta, became one of the first doctors in Spain to lose his life to the virus. Estevez, fortunate to have remained uninfected, witnessed firsthand the devastation caused by the pandemic and the shortcomings of the healthcare system.

As a doctor, Estevez considers himself a lifelong healer. However, he acknowledges that coaching allows him to bring happiness to many people and make a difference in disadvantaged social sectors. He believes that through football, he can help people grow and provide visibility to those who need it most.

Estevez compares the challenges he faces in football to his experiences as a doctor. While medicine is highly protocolized, football presents a more complex reality. He finds joy in trying to intuit the game, anticipating the opponent’s moves, and developing strategies to exploit their weaknesses. Estevez credits his success to hard work and long hours, both for himself and his team.

Estevez started coaching at the age of 24, alongside his medical career. He found his calling in coaching while playing for Ogíjares 89. His journey as a coach has not been without obstacles, including a year without training after coming close to promotion with Badajoz. However, last season, he achieved promotion with Eldense, surpassing even Real Madrid Castilla.

Estevez holds great respect for Raúl, the coach of Real Madrid Castilla. He admires Raúl’s leadership skills and his ability to work with a team rather than relying solely on individual talent. Estevez describes Raúl as a competitive yet respectful person.

With three consecutive promotions, Eldense has achieved tremendous success under Estevez’s leadership. However, he acknowledges the need to consolidate the team’s growth and improve infrastructure and logistical resources. Estevez dreams of reaching the First Division someday, but he remains grounded and dedicated to the present.

In Spanish football, there are 16 Spanish coaches and only four foreigners in the top tier. Estevez believes that Spanish football has grown significantly in the last decade, evident in the number of exported players and the national team’s successes. He credits the Federation for training professionals well and acknowledges the great achievements of Spanish coaches such as Guardiola, Luis Enrique, Arteta, and Emery.

Estevez admits to being a plagiarist, learning from many different coaches. He seeks to use the best resources available and make them his own. He believes that both Simeone and Guardiola have valid coaching styles, even though they seem to be opposites.

The coaching landscape in La Liga is demanding and often lacks stability. However, Estevez emphasizes that patience and hard work can lead to success, as proven by the long-lasting projects at clubs like Atletico, Real Sociedad, and Osasuna. He acknowledges that coaches must normalize the pressure for immediate results and focus on the things they can control.

Regarding the recent controversy surrounding Vinicius, Estevez refrains from giving advice without knowing the player personally. He urges professional soccer players to remember that they are role models for children and that their behavior sets an example for young fans.

Fernando Estevez’s journey from doctor to coach exemplifies the resilience and determination required to pursue one’s dreams. As he continues to make an impact in both medicine and football, Estevez remains a source of inspiration for aspiring coaches and professionals alike.

