Two years of 770 million yuan three commercial electricity won the bid of the Chinese Academy of Sciences

Sanshang Electronics (2427) was awarded the National Zhongshan Academy of Sciences’ “Detection, Search, and Direction Assembly” bid, with a total amount of 770 million yuan. The project includes 18 sets of systems, which are expected to be shipped in 2023 and 2024. It is expected that the business in 2023 Receive something to pay attention to.

The main business of Sanshangdian is the financial system and government bidding. The nature of government tenders can be divided into communication radio frequency, system integration, hardware sales and maintenance, electric or radio waves, multimedia, etc.Bidding objects include the Police Department, Taiwan Railway, Gaogong Bureau, Fire Department, Coast Guard and Chinese Academy of Sciences, etc.

The company said that the detection, search and direction assembly system has already been tested with the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The number of sets won this time is 18 sets, and the implementation will be completed in two years. The legal person estimates that if the shipment is smooth in 2023, it is expected to recognize a revenue of 300-400 million yuan. It is expected that the revenue of Sanshangdian in 2023 will have a chance to stand at the level of 4 billion yuan.

However, the company stated that the main profit-making business of Sanshang Electric still comes from the financial industry. Currently, the financial ATM system in Taiwan has a relatively high market share, and related construction and maintenance account for about 6-6% of the profit. 70% or so. In the future, under the situation of manpower shortage, financial institutions will have the opportunity to accelerate the replacement of automation equipment, and Sanshang Electric is also looking forward to this business opportunity.

The revenue of Sanshang Electric in May was 263 million yuan, an annual decrease of 25.53%. The cumulative revenue from January to May was 1.417 billion yuan, an annual decrease of 1.81%. Yuan, an annual increase of 35.48%.

