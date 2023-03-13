the biographical drama inspired by the life of the actress Marilyn Monroe won two awards. Blonde became the worst movie ever. The organizers called her misogynistic and lewd in their statement. The audience criticized her for being a fiction-enriched version of the actress’s life. The film also won the award for the worst screenplay. Its author is director Andrew Dominik. However, Ana de Armas, who played the main character, can win an Oscar for her role.

It is not unusual for one film to win a Golden Raspberry as well as an Oscar. This year’s anti-prize winners and nominations for the Academy Award are a clear proof. One example is i Guillerma del Tora Pinocchio. It became the worst remake and may become the best animated film.