Typhoon “Kanu” Expected to Cause Heavy Rain and Strong Winds in China

Typhoon “Kanu” Expected to Make Landfall in South Korea

China is currently experiencing heavy rain and typhoon threats in various regions, according to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory. Yesterday, Sichuan, Yunnan, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Inner Mongolia, and other areas experienced scattered heavy rain or heavy rain, with local heavy rain. Meanwhile, “Kanu,” the sixth typhoon of the year, is forecasted to land on the southern coast of South Korea.

As of 5 o’clock in the morning on August 10th, the center of Typhoon “Kanu” was located in the Korean Strait, around 185 kilometers southeast of Jeollanam-do, South Korea. The typhoon has a wind speed of up to 28 m/s (level 10, severe tropical storm level) near its center. It is expected that “Kanu” will move northwest at a speed of 20-25 kilometers per hour and make landfall on the southern coast of South Korea. Afterward, it will significantly weaken and move northward along the west side of the Korean Peninsula, entering China from the morning of the 12th as it gradually transforms into an extratropical cyclone.

Strong winds and heavy rain are expected in various areas around China. The eastern Bohai Sea, Bohai Strait, most of the Yellow Sea, and the northeastern part of the East China Sea will experience strong winds of magnitude 6-7, with gusts of magnitude 8-9. The wind force in the eastern part of the Yellow Sea can reach magnitudes 8-9, while southern South Korea will have sea surface wind forces of magnitude 10 and gusts of magnitude 11 to 12. Additionally, there will be strong winds of magnitude 5-6 along the coast of the Liaodong Peninsula, with gusts of magnitude 7-8. The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a blue typhoon warning to alert residents of the potential risks.

Jilin, Heilongjiang, and other regions are also expected to experience strong rainfall due to the influence of Typhoon “Kanu” and its residual circulation. Eastern Jilin, Heilongjiang, and northeastern parts of Qinghai, Gansu, Ningxia, northern Shaanxi, the Hetao region of Inner Mongolia, western and southern Sichuan Basin, southern Hunan, southern Jiangxi, eastern and southern Fujian, Guangdong, southern Guangxi, southeastern Yunnan, and central and southern Taiwan Island will have heavy to heavy rains. In some areas, heavy rainfall can reach 100-120 mm, accompanied by short-term heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds. The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a blue rainstorm warning to remain prepared.

The forecast for the next three days indicates that heavy rainfall will continue in several regions. From 08:00 on August 10 to 08:00 on August 11, there will be heavy rains in eastern Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, eastern Qinghai, eastern Gansu, Ningxia, northern Shaanxi, the Hetao region of Inner Mongolia, western and southern Sichuan Basin, southern Hunan, southern Jiangxi, eastern and southern Fujian, Guangdong, southern Guangxi, southeastern Yunnan, and central and southern Taiwan Island. Additionally, strong winds of magnitudes 4-5 are expected in some areas.

From 08:00 on August 11 to 08:00 on August 12, there will be major outbreaks of heavy rains in parts of Heilongjiang, northeastern Jilin, southern Beijing, Tianjin, central and southern Hebei, southeastern Gansu, southern Sichuan Basin, southeastern Fujian, Guangdong, and southeastern Guangxi. There will also be strong winds in the eastern Bohai Sea and eastern Yellow Sea.

Finally, from 08:00 on August 12 to 08:00 on August 13, moderate to heavy rains are expected in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, western Heilongjiang, eastern Liaoning, central and eastern Shandong, southeastern Tibet, central and western Yunnan, southeastern Guangxi, and southern Guangdong. Winds of magnitudes 4-6 are expected in central and eastern Inner Mongolia and western Northeast China.

Residents in affected areas are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and to take necessary precautions to mitigate the risks of torrential rains, geological disasters, and potential flooding.

