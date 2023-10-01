U.N. Security Council schedules vote on international force deployment to restore security in Haiti

U.N. Security Council to Vote on Authorizing International Force for Haiti

The U.N. Security Council is set to vote on a resolution that would approve the deployment of an international force to help Haiti address a surge in gang violence and restore security to the troubled nation. The vote is scheduled for Monday, and if passed, the resolution would authorize the deployment of the force for one year, with a review to be conducted after nine months.

The resolution, which was obtained by The Associated Press, welcomes Kenya’s offer to lead the multinational security force. It clarifies that the force would operate outside of the UN and be financed by voluntary contributions. The primary objective of the force would be to provide operational support to the underfunded and resourced Haiti National Police, which currently has only about 10,000 active officers in a country of over 11 million people.

According to the resolution, the force would assist in building local police capacity and countering gangs to improve security conditions in Haiti. Additionally, it would help protect critical infrastructure sites and transit locations such as airports, ports, and key intersections. Gangs have taken control of major highways in the country, disrupting the transportation of essential goods.

If approved, the force would be allowed to adopt temporary urgent measures to prevent loss of life and assist the police in maintaining public safety. Mission leaders would be required to brief the Security Council on mission objectives, rules of engagement, financial needs, and other matters before full deployment.

The resolution also condemns the escalating violence, criminal activities, and human rights abuses in Haiti, including kidnappings, sexual and gender-based violence, human trafficking, homicides, extrajudicial executions, and weapons smuggling. It would be the first time a force has been deployed to Haiti since the U.N. approved a stabilization mission in 2004.

However, there are concerns regarding the proposed Kenya-led mission, as critics point out the history of torture, lethal force, and other abuses by Kenyan police. The resolution emphasizes the need to prevent sexual exploitation and abuse, screen all personnel, and investigate any allegations of misconduct. It also requires measures to prevent the introduction and spread of waterborne diseases.

The size of the force, if approved, is unclear, but Kenya has proposed sending 1,000 police officers, with commitments from Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Antigua and Barbuda to send personnel as well. The U.S. has pledged to provide logistics and $100 million to support the force.

The proposed resolution comes as Haiti continues to struggle with violent gangs, with reports indicating that they control up to 80% of the capital, Port-au-Prince. From January to August this year, over 2,400 people were killed, 950 kidnapped, and 902 injured in Haiti, according to the latest statistics from the UN. The violence has also displaced more than 200,000 people from their homes.

The Security Council’s approval of the resolution would signify an important step towards restoring security and stability in Haiti and addressing the humanitarian crisis caused by the ongoing violence.

