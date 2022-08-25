August 24, 2022

The U.S. Department of Commerce issued a notice on Tuesday (August 23) adding seven Chinese entities to its export control list, most of which are related to aerospace.

The seven entities include the 771 Research Institute of the Ninth Research Institute of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the 772 Research Institute of the Ninth Research Institute of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the 502 Research Institute of the China Academy of Space Technology, the 513 Research Institute of the China Academy of Space Technology, China The 43rd Research Institute of Electronic Technology Group Corporation, the 58th Research Institute of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, and Zhuhai Orbit Aerospace Technology Co., Ltd.

The seven entities were added to the list because their activities were contrary to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests, and they acquired or attempted to acquire U.S. items in support of China’s military modernization, the notice said.

Assistant Secretary of Commerce Thea D. Rozman Kendler said the Entity List is a powerful tool that shows the U.S. government will not hesitate to use export controls to protect U.S. national security, but it is not the only tool.

image caption, The Commerce Department said U.S. technology used to support space and aerospace activities should not be used to support China's military modernization.

The United States said it had added about 600 Chinese entities to its Entity List, with more than 110 added since the Biden administration took office.

Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng said in June in response to questions from the United States about export controls that the United States uses export controls as a tool for political suppression and economic bullying. suppress containment.