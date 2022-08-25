Home News U.S. adds 7 Chinese institutions to export control list in aerospace and electronics sectors – BBC News
The U.S. Department of Commerce issued a notice on Tuesday (August 23) adding seven Chinese entities to its export control list, most of which are related to aerospace.

The seven entities include the 771 Research Institute of the Ninth Research Institute of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the 772 Research Institute of the Ninth Research Institute of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the 502 Research Institute of the China Academy of Space Technology, the 513 Research Institute of the China Academy of Space Technology, China The 43rd Research Institute of Electronic Technology Group Corporation, the 58th Research Institute of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, and Zhuhai Orbit Aerospace Technology Co., Ltd.

The seven entities were added to the list because their activities were contrary to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests, and they acquired or attempted to acquire U.S. items in support of China’s military modernization, the notice said.

“U.S. technology used to support space and aerospace activities should not be used to support China‘s military modernization. We have been monitoring these sectors for evidence of technology transfer,” said U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce Alan Estevez ( Alan Estevez) said, “China‘s military-civilian integration program requires the Bureau of Industry and Security to remain vigilant and take vigorous action if necessary to protect our sensitive technology.”

