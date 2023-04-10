Daily fresh information for you! Happy reading ABC Chinese “Headline” from Monday to Friday! Today is Monday, April 9th, which is also Easter Monday. I wish all readers a happy holiday.

U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer conducts navigation mission in South China Sea

The picture shows the US guided-missile destroyer USS Millius performing a navigation and freedom mission in the South China Sea in March. (AP: US Navy)

a boatU.S. Navy guided missile destroyer enters South China Sea this weekperform the “Freedom of Navigation” mission to show the areaCommitment to Maritime Safety。

sunday,US Pacific Fleetissued a statement saying,guided missile destroyer USS John Paul JonesHas entered the South China Sea to carry out a planned navigation mission.

“The USS John Paul Jones is operating to uphold international law and maintain regional security, stability, freedom and prosperity,” the statement said.

When the United States made the announcementIt comes as the Chinese military conducts military drills around Taiwan.Beijing says the Chinese peoplePLA simulates precision strike on Taiwan。

South China Sea isOne of the most disputed regionsChina, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and other countries all claim sovereignty or partial sovereignty over the region.

United States and China on military and security issues in the South China SeaTensions have been going on for years. The U.S. claims its actions in the region are in support of freedom of navigation, but China says the U.S. military presence is a threat to its sovereignty.

Last month, China and the United States had a dispute over the movement of the USS Millius in the South China Sea. China said the ship entered its territorial waters off the Palawan Islands in the South China Sea.

China drills around Taiwan to simulate precision strikes

Watch Duration: 1 minute 33 seconds 1 m 33 s China has begun three days of drills around Taiwan to express anger at Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with the speaker of the US House of Representatives.

April 9the Chinese army in the military exercise around Taiwan on the second dayrehearsed a project to conduct a simulated precision strike against TaiwanAccording to the news published on the website of the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of China, fighter planes, warships and shore-based missile systems have been used to implement strict control.In addition, Taiwan also monitors the PLA through the Joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance SystemRocket ForceDynamic.

The announcement issued by Taiwan stated that the CCP dispatched58 sorties of various types of military aircraft and nine sub-warshipscrossing the central line of the strait from the north, middle and south respectively and entering the southwest airspace.

China’s official media reported that on April 9, “multiple services and arms under the unified command of the theater carried out simulated joint precision strikes against key targets on Taiwan Island and the surrounding waters.”The targets of this military operation simulation against Taiwan include three types of key targets, including important places and key points on Taiwan Island.to test the precision strike capability of the mission force.”

president of taiwanTsai Ing-wenVisit the United States and meet withHouse Speaker McCarthyAfter that, China began to implement a three-day “combat readiness police patrol” around Taiwan and a military exercise called “United Sword” on April 8.

In addition to military means, China alsoSanctions have been imposed on individuals and entities in Taiwan and the United StatesAs a response to “Cai Maihui”.

On April 7, China announced sanctionsHsiao Mei-qin, Taiwan’s representative to the United Statesand forTaiwan Vision Foundation, Alliance for Freedom and Democracy in Asia and other organizationsImplemented “punishment” measures and imposed sanctions on entry, exchanges, cooperation, and economyHudson Institute, Reagan Libraryand their agency heads.

“This isSerious warning against ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces colluding with external forces to provokeis a necessary action to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said Army Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman for the PLA Eastern Theater Command.

Previously, an aircraft carrier formation composed of China‘s first domestically-made aircraft carrier Shandong ship crossed the Bashi Strait on the 5th.Launched the first Western Pacific training through the southeast waters of Taiwan。

Taipei says it won’t escalate conflict

In response to this military exercise, Taiwan stated,will not escalate the conflict and will not cause disputesand will respond “moderately” to the Soldiers’ exercises.

For now, life in Taiwan continues to remain normal, and there is no sign of panic or disruption caused by the PLA’s maneuvers around Taiwan.

Last August, after Nancy Pelosi, then Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, visited Taiwan,China also conducts drills around Taiwan and fires missiles into waters near Taiwan. But there was no similar missile-launching project in this exercise.

Civilian flights around Taiwan,Flights to the two outer islands of Kinmen and Matsu are still operating as usual. In August last year, China‘s military exercises after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan led to the complete interruption of civil aviation in the Kinmen and Matsu areas.

Liquidation firms dismiss Porter Davis’ first takeover plan since bankruptcy

There have been offers to buy bankrupt construction firm Porter Davis. (AAP: Jono Searle)

A proposal by Melbourne property firm MIG Sons & Co to buy collapsed construction firm Porter Davis has been rejected by liquidator Grant Thornton.

MIG Sons & Co offered to buy out the homebuilder outright, retaining all staff and completing all contracted work.

However, liquidation firm Grant Thornton said it did not believe the proposal was credible because it had not yet determined that either party would be able to take over construction projects for all of Port Davis’ clients in a single sale transaction.

Currently, customers who have paid deposits but have not yet started building their homes have been warned that they may lose their deposits and do not have insurance.

The liquidation firm is continuing to discuss a partial settlement with Porter Davis and hopes to finalize negotiations within a week, further providing clients with clarity about completing construction on the home.

Porter Davis, one of Australia’s largest homebuilding companies, has faced a number of financial difficulties during the pandemic. On March 31, Porter Davis declared bankruptcy, with serious consequences for the company’s employees, suppliers and customers.

Porter Davis’ insurance may offer some protection to its creditors, but many uncertainties remain, including whether the liquidators will be able to recover enough assets to cover the company’s debts.

The collapse of the business underscores the challenges facing Australia’s homebuilding industry. Many construction companies have faced financial pressure over the past few months due to supply chain issues and rising construction material prices.

CDC criticizes WHO for “attempting to smear China”

Shen Hongbing, head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said the WHO’s comments were “politicizing the origin-tracing issue” and “attempting to discredit China.” (AP: Mark Schiefelbein)

Following the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus again last weekAfter asking the Chinese government to share more data on the new coronavirusBeijing expressed both criticism and defense.

Shen Hongbing, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said,WHO’s comments are “politicizing the origin-tracing issue” and “attempting to discredit China“。

In March of this year, Tan Desai also confirmed that the latest genetic data disclosed at the time showed that China had discovered the first batch of cases at the end of 2019. He believed that Beijing “Should have shared three years ago“. It is reported that the information of these data was collected in Wuhan.

Last week, Tan Desai once again criticized that in theUntil China provides more information, “all speculation about the origin of the new crown will exist”。

Since the COVID-19 epidemic spread around the world in early 2020, the WHO data report showsMore than 6.89 million people worldwideDied of the new crown infection.Data estimated by the organization show that between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021, theThe number of direct or indirect deaths ranges from 13.3 million to 16.6 million。

“Don’t think that the eyes of the scientific community around the world will be blinded by their clumsy manipulation,” Shen Hongbing said.

“We urge relevant people from the World Health Organization to return to a scientific and impartial stance, and not to actively or be forced to become a tool for individual countries to politicize the traceability of the new crown.”

Early COVID-19 database access is limited

In March of this year, the WHO confirmed that some new coronavirus sequence and metagenomic data were briefly available in the Global Initiative for Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) new coronavirus database, and thisThese data relate to data samples collected by Wuhan South China Seafood Wholesale Market。

But after researchers in several countries downloaded the data,Access to this database is restricted。

The CDC later said in a conference call with the WHO that the new data includedIn January 2020, from various stalls and waste water in the South China Seafood MarketMetagenomic data collected from environmental samples.

“In addition to the genetic sequence of the new coronavirus, some samples also containedHuman DNA, and mitochondrial DNA in some animal specieswhich includes someAnimals known to be susceptible to 2019-nCoV,” the WHO said in a statement.

“In these environmental samples that tested positive for the new coronavirus nucleic acid, it was found thatWild raccoon dog, Malayan porcupine and bamboo ratand other animal DNA. “

Since then, Tan Desai has emphasized in his routine epidemic briefing,China should immediately share with the international community every piece of data related to the research on the origin of the new coronavirus。

“These data could and should have been shared three years ago. We must continue to call on China to be transparent in sharing data, and at the same time conduct necessary investigations and make the corresponding results public.”

Australia has a 50% chance of El Niño this year

Any meteorological event, such as a cyclone, could be enough to trigger an El Niño in Australia in the autumn, or to bring it to an end. (Supplied: Ellie Rae)

Meteorologists say the country is still under El Niño observation period as Australia is prone to erratic weather in autumn. This means that there is a 50% chance of El Niño later this year,about twice the normal。

A new report from the Australia Bureau of Agricultural and Resources Economics and Science has estimated how global crop production could be affected this year if El Niño does occur.

El Niño climate drivers andWet weather associated with La Niña is opposite.it will bring australiaWarmer, drier weather, and drought。

“Long-range forecasts made in early autumn are generally less accurate than forecasts made at other times of the year,” the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Nandini Ramesh, a climate scientist at Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), says this is because evenEach unexpected weather condition can trigger a cascade of weather changesto block the formation of the El Niño phenomenon.

In Australia, onceThere is a 70% chance of an El Niño eventthe Bureau of Meteorology will issue warning information.

But Dr Ramesh said it was highly unlikely that a forecast could be made before winter unless there were fairly strong signals.

She believes that this time of year can observe the effects of El Niño“Precondition Formation”signs, which is why meteorologists say there is a 50% chance.

“Now there is a large amount of warm current accumulated under the surface of the Pacific Ocean, which isNecessary conditions for El Niño to occur。”

News Background: What are the El Niño and La Niño phenomena? El Nino, which received a lot of media attention during the millennium drought, has become a household name. El Niño is a phase of the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO), which drives the dominant air currents over the Pacific Ocean. In eastern Australia, El Niño is often associated with drought because it pushes more air downwards, again stopping rain. El Niño’s sister phenomenon, La Nina, is basically its opposite, although when you dig deeper, it messes up the climate around the globe, and each time it happens it’s different. The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is another well known major factor. Like the El Niño Southern Oscillation in the Pacific, dipoles are responsible for the large air movements over the Indian Ocean. In this case, in Australia, the Indian Ocean Dipole is associated with drought.

A house in Sydney suddenly collapsed in the early hours of Easter Friday and residents managed to escape

Vision shows debris and damaged cars after a newly constructed home collapsed in Sydney’s south west in the early hours of the Easter long weekend.

Three people managed to escape after a house partially collapsed on Norman St in Condell Park, in Sydney’s south-west, in the early hours of Easter Friday.

Firefighters received reports of structural damage to a home that was built only “6 to 12 months ago” just after 4:30 a.m. Friday.

According to NSW Fire and Rescue Superintendent Adam Dewberry, when they arrived, they found a house that was “significantly damaged and collapsed”, particularly in a corner above the garage.

“Fortunately, three people were able to self-evacuate without injury,” Superintendent Debury said.

It is understood the three were asleep at the time. They heard a loud bang and evacuated themselves.

Rescuers were called to the scene at 4.30am on Easter Friday. (ABC News)

Rescuers assessed the situation at the scene and established an exclusion zone. Superintendent De Bailey said there was no indication at this stage what the specific cause of the collapse was.

“I understand the house is new and six to 12 months old… we don’t quite know how this happened but it will be investigated by the relevant regulators.”

NSW Better Regulation and Fair Trading Minister Anoulack Chanthivong described the incident as an “appalling incident” that was a priority for the department’s investigation.

“I will be working with the department and the commissioner to ensure appropriate action is prioritized,” said Minister Siwen Qian.

“Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. I’m also glad the family was able to find temporary accommodation.”

