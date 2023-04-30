U.S. urges China to stop provocations in South China Sea

30.04.2023

The United States has urged China to stop its “provocative and dangerous actions” in the South China Sea after a near collision between Chinese and Philippine ships last week. On Monday, Philippine President Marcos will visit the United States and hold talks with US President Biden.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) The United States has urged China to end its “provocative and dangerous actions” in the South China Sea after a Chinese coast guard ship nearly collided with a Philippine coast guard boat. US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller (Matthew Miller) said Saturday, “This incident has brought back memories of China‘s series of provocative and bullying actions against Philippine ships.” Miller said: “We urge Beijing to immediately stop this Provocative and dangerous behaviour.”

China claims almost all of the South China Sea, but neighboring countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam also claim parts of the strategically and economically important waters. Beijing’s construction of artificial islands and military installations in the sea has further exacerbated related sovereignty disputes.

On Sunday, a Chinese coast guard ship blocked the course of a Philippine patrol boat, narrowly avoiding a collision. At the time of the incident, Agence France-Presse and other media reporters on another Philippine patrol boat were able to observe the entire process of the incident near the Spratly Islands at close range.

On May 1, Philippine President Marcos will meet with US President Biden.



China‘s foreign ministry issued a statement afterwards saying that the unauthorized entry of Philippine ships into the above-mentioned waters was purely a “premeditated provocative act.” The Philippines, on the other hand, stated that it is by no means a “provocation” that Philippine ships perform routine patrols in their waters. On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with visiting Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House. The situation in the South China Sea will also be one of the topics of talks between the two sides.

(AFP, AP)

