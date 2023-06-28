U20 Greco-Roman Wrestling National Team 3rd in Europe – Sports News

SpainU20 European Wrestling Championship held between 26 June and 2 July in Greco-Roman Wrestling National Team successfully completed. Nationals won a total of 4 medals, including 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals in the championship. Collecting 113 points, Türkiye ranked 3rd as a team in the championship.

Azerbaijan While the team was at the top with 144 points, Georgia was second with 134 points.

National teamAzat Sarıyar gold at 67 kilograms, Alperen Berber silver at 82 kilograms, and 60 kilograms Kemal Dear and Talip Çiftçi won the bronze medal in 130 kilograms.

