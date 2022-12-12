Trieste loses its primacy but Udine and Pordenone also slip: the ranking of the cities where people live best drawn up by the Sole24ore is online. Only Gorizia records an improvement.

Compared to 2021, the Julian capital loses six positions – from first to seventh place – leaving the top step in Bologna. Udine also dropped from ninth to twelfth position, losing its place in the top ten of the Italian provinces.

Good performance by Gorizia who climbs the standings and gains four positions going from 23rd to 19th place. A vertical collapse instead that recorded by Pordenone which slips by 19 positions and passes from step number 7 to number 26.

The situation in Italy

From the 2022 ranking it results Bologna the Italian province where life is better: the Emilian capital is back at the top of the general classification of the historic survey that has been published every year since 1990. This is the fifth gold medal after those won in 2000, 2004, 2011 and 2020.

On the podium there are also Bozena regular in the top ten who climbed to second place this year, and Firenzethird after a climb of eight positions compared to 2021, which become 24 if you take a step back to 2020. Florence is making a great comeback: to find it in the lead, you have to go back to 2003, when it won the 14th edition, in the year in which the Sars psychosis was rampant and the war in Iraq began, or to 2015 when he came close to the podium, finishing in fourth place.