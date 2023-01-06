Home News Udine, the “Befana del Vigile” returns: the images of the re-enactment
Udine, the "Befana del Vigile" returns: the images of the re-enactment

Udine, the "Befana del Vigile" returns: the images of the re-enactment

About twenty Vespas from the 40s, 50s and 60s take part in the re-enactment of the “Befana del Vigile”. A tradition in vogue in the city and in many other parts of Italy until the 1970s. After the meeting on May 1st, the procession of vespisti left for Piazza Libertà. Here the Vespa enthusiasts donated panettone and sweets to the local police officers (also in period uniform) as a sign of gratitude for the work done on the roads during the year. The organization was handled by the Vespa Club Udine. At the end, the historic vehicles remained parked in via Mercatovecchio, attracting the attention of the many residents and tourists in transit by Alessandro Cesare

