Inaugurated just a week ago, the new murals that color the underpass in piazzale Cavedalis, on the night between Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 October, were defaced by writings made with spray cans. The municipal administration informed the police about the incident and the Digos staff, on Wednesday morning, carried out an inspection. Just a few hours earlier, the municipal council had adopted a resolution for the installation of video surveillance inside the underpass (Petrussi video productions).

01:51