UEFA Europa Conference League Quarter-Finals The first matches were completed with 4 matches played today. In the first match of the tour Gent with West Ham faced. British team 45+3. 1-0 lead by Daniel Ings’ goal in the 1st minute. Belgium His representative caught the equality with Hugo Cuypers in the 57th minute and the fight ended with a 1-1 draw. In the other game of the night, Anderlecht is home to AZ. Alkmaar encountered with. The Belgian team won the match 2-0 with the goals scored by Murillo in the 22nd minute and Ashimeru in the 70th minute. Fiorentinadefeated Lench Poznan 4-1 away. The Italian team’s goals were scored by Arthur in the 4th minute, and in the 41st minute. GonzalezBonaventura recorded in 58th and Jaonathan Ikone in 63th minute, while the hosts’ only point came from Velde in 20th minute. Basel whereas Nice tied with 2-2. Amdouni in the 26th and 71st minutes for the Swiss team, 38 and 45+1 for the French representative. Teremas in minutes Moffi’nin The match ended in a 2-2 tie.

