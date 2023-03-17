The women’s futsal team of Ukraine surpassed the result of our men’s team at Euro-2022 and made it to the finals of the European Championship for the first time in history, guaranteeing themselves silver medals. In the semi-final of the “final four”, held in Debrecen, Hungary, Oleh Shaitanov’s wards won a strong-willed victory over the hosts of the tournament, who were enthusiastically supported by the fans, 2:1 (Shulga, 15, 32, — Horvath, 12).

During the entire match, the Ukrainian girls made 65 (!) shots at the Hungarian goal (against 18 from the opponents), but only two of them were accurate. The main character of the semi-final was Anna Shulga from the Spanish “Torreblanca” (in the photo in the header – in the center), who returned to the court after a serious injury and responded to the home team’s goal with a double.

“It’s an amazing feeling – to reach the final, – quotes Hanna Shulga uefa.com. — We are glad to be here at this tournament. We were ready to play when our opponents defended very deep. However, we had no doubt that we would score the winning goal. I am happy that my injury problems are behind me. It’s amazing to score the two goals that put us in the final. And it doesn’t matter who scored, the main thing is that we are in the final.”

In the decisive match of Euro-2023, on Sunday, March 19, Ukraine will play against the reigning European champions Spain, who beat Portugal in the semi-finals — 3:2. The final will be broadcast live (starting at 9:00 p.m.) on the Suspilne Sport website.

Video review of the match Spain — Portugal — 3:2

We would like to add that in the selection group our girls, who play for clubs in Spain, Portugal, Italy and Finland, defeated the teams of the Netherlands (5:2) and Croatia (5:1), and also drew with Poland (1:1), leaving to the “final four” from first place.

We will remind you that at the 2022 European Championship, Ukrainian futsal players won “bronze” by defeating their rivals from Hungary in the match for third place (after a heavy defeat in the semifinals against Spain – 0:9).

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that the Ukrainian beauty Yaroslava Maguchykh brilliantly won the European Championship in Istanbul.

