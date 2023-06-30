Home » Searches of the Ros, targeted by right-wing extremists – Campania
News

Searches of the Ros, targeted by right-wing extremists – Campania

by admin
Searches of the Ros, targeted by right-wing extremists – Campania

In the provinces of Naples and Salerno

(ANSA) – NAPLES, JUNE 29 – A dozen searches were carried out between the provinces of Naples and Salerno by the Carabinieri del Ros, on the orders of the Campania capital’s prosecutor’s office, against exponents believed to be close to the extreme right. The operation is kept confidential by the investigators.

According to what has been learned, however, sympathizers of a composite galaxy – supremacists, no-vax, neo-Nazis – would have ended up in the crosshairs, who would have carried out propaganda and proselytizing actions, without excluding the possibility of violent actions.

The searches, against as many suspects, would have been carried out, among other things, also in the city of Naples and in Cava de’ Tirreni.

The Naples prosecutor’s office has already investigated neo-Nazi groups in recent months, in particular the Ordine di Hagal association, subject to a series of searches in 2021 and four arrests last November. The group spread their theories based on white supremacy and Holocaust denial on the web (through a site that was later blacked out) and in a series of meetings. In the material acquired by the investigators also images related to Hitler, Mussolini and in general to the reference mythology of Nazism. During the covid period, the Order of Hagal had also distinguished itself for strong no vax propaganda used, according to the accusatory hypothesis, to attract new proselytes. From the intercepts of the investigation it emerged that some members of the association had participated in training courses in the use of weapons and in hand-to-hand combat. They also wanted to organize, but without success, extreme survival courses abroad. (HANDLE).

See also  General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China aroused strong responses from young people from all walks of life in Pudong.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

You may also like

Milan’s prosecutors appeal against the children of women’s...

The terrible “street of zombies” in the United...

Tropical storm ‘Adrián’ intensifies to a category 1...

The Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress...

Planting athletes, podcast with Zorzi brings athletes and...

Madonna “feels good”, according to her friend Rosie...

Fonseca is the artist most listened to by...

Car-motorcycle crash in Verona, investigated for road homicide...

Barcelona qualifies for the ‘Play Offs’ of the...

Archbishop of Villavicencio Misael Vacca received the Palio...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy