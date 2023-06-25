Home » Ukraine, with 18 medals, ranks third in the medal tally of the 2023 European Games as of June 24
Ukraine, with 18 medals, ranks third in the medal tally of the 2023 European Games as of June 24

On Saturday, June 24, Ukraine added to its collection of awards at the European Games in Krakow. Following rower Ludmila Luzan, the “gold” of the competition in Poland was brought to our national team by a duet of divers from Mykolaiv as part of the 18-year-old Ksenia Bailo and a 16-year-old Kirill Bolyukhtriple jumper Maryna Beh-Romanchuk and runner Natalia Krol.

In the 10-meter pole vault, our young athletes Bailo and Polyukh scored 322.68 points in the finals, ahead of their rivals from Germany and Italy.

Bekh-Romanchuk, who won the title in the triple jump in the second division, showed a result of 14.58 meters. And since none of the athletes of the first and third divisions was able to surpass the result of the Ukrainian, it was Marina who became the champion of the European Games (Turkey Tugba Danishmaz, who won silver, jumped 14.16 meters).

And Pryshchepa had no equal in the 800-meter race. A few days ago, Natalya ran the distance in the second division in 1:59.77 and in the final protocol three hundredths of a second ahead of Hungarian Bianka Carey, winning “gold”.

Also, on the fourth day of the competition, the “silver” of the Games was won by the Ukrainian artistic swimming team (Marina and Vladyslava Alexiyeva, Marta Fedina, Veronika Hryshko, Darya Moshinska, Angelina Ovchinnikova, Anastasia Shmonina, Valeria Tyshchenko, Sofia Matsiyevska and Olesya Derevyanchenko), in the acrobatic program, a duet of our “synchronists” in the composition the Alexiiv sistersas well as a hammer thrower Mykhailo Kohan.

According to the results of the competition day, Ukraine with 18 medals (9 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze) rose to the 3rd place in the overall team standings. Higher (by the number of “gold”) only Spain – 29 medals (13–8–8) and Italy – 38 (11–12–15).

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that the Ukrainian karate player Zaplytny became the champion of the European Games in the last seconds.

Photo european-games.org

