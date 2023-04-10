Home News Ulm: Father killed seven-year-old daughter
News

Ulm: Father killed seven-year-old daughter

by admin
Ulm: Father killed seven-year-old daughter

According to initial police findings, a 40-year-old man killed his seven-year-old daughter with a knife in Ulm, southern Germany. As the authorities announced in the evening, the man called the police on Easter Monday and said he had killed the girl in the area of ​​a school center in the Wiblingen district. He was then arrested by officers. The background of the fact is so far unclear, the criminal police are investigating.

According to the police, according to the current state of investigation, it is “an act within a family”. “From the police’s point of view, there was no danger to the population,” the statement said. The authority did not announce any further information in the evening, according to the information, the investigations should not be endangered.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Grain prices in Poland fall massively - flood of Ukrainian grain

You may also like

Barcelona equalized 0-0 against Girona at the Camp...

Woman pleads guilty to racist comments against the...

An industrial landmark is slowly being removed

Public Works will have funds to improve streets...

They investigate the homicide of a young man...

Road improvement continues that will benefit more than...

Farc dissident weapons factory located in Nariño

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of...

Bremen’s Jan Precht wins 64,000 euros

Development of a robotic exoskeleton for hand rehabilitation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy