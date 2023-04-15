Ultimate collector’s items: illustrated book with exquisite motorcycles published

The history of motorized two-wheelers goes back to 1894. At that time, the Hildebrand & Wolfmüller was built and was considered the first production motorcycle with a petrol engine that could actually be driven like a motorcycle. The manoeuvrable, light and fast vehicles played an important role in both world wars. After that, they were considered primarily as an affordable car replacement. In fact, by 1957 there were said to have been more motorcycles than cars in the Federal Republic – in the GDR even up to the fall of the Wall.

In the motorcycle’s almost 130-year history, there have been many models – some only a few times, others in seemingly endless quantities. An illustrated book by Taschen-Verlag in Cologne dedicates 940 pages in two volumes to the bikes, honoring 100 of the most sensational motorcycles.

“Ultimate Collector Motorcycles” by Charlotte & Peter Fiell was published by Taschen Verlag, 940 pages, 250 euros © Taschen / Charlotte & Peter Fiell

A motorcycle for more than 400,000 euros – there is!



For the book, the authors Charlotte and Peter Fiell went in search of private collectors and experts in the scene who are familiar with the iconic vehicles. Among the bikes on display are legendary racing machines with great success as well as rare exhibits from the early days that have somehow survived to this day. There are also auction record holders, such as the Vincent Series C Red White Shadow, which achieved more than 400,000 euros a few years ago.

The information in the book comes not only from the current owners of the rarities, but also from the manufacturers, selected experts and the internationally known vehicle fanatic Jay Leno, who wrote the foreword for the book.

“Ultimate Collector Motorcycles”, Charlotte & Peter Fiell, Hardcover, 2 volumes in a slipcase, 28.1 x 36 cm, 9.40 kg, 940 pages, 250 Euro www.taschen.com

