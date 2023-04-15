Home » Chelsea continue their slide at home against Brighton
Sports

Chelsea continue their slide at home against Brighton

by admin
Chelsea continue their slide at home against Brighton

Chelsea continue to slide. The “Blues” lost 2-1 at home to Brighton in the English Premier League on Saturday and, as eleventh in the table, have practically no chance of a place in the European Cup. The Londoners have lost all three games since coach Frank Lampard took office and have now gone six competitive games without a win.

AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Conor Gallagher gave Chelsea the lead (13′), but Brighton struck back with goals from Danny Welbeck (42′) and Julio Enciso (69′). The big club also failed the dress rehearsal for the quarter-final second leg in the Champions League on Tuesday against Real Madrid. David Alaba’s club won the first duel in Spain 2-0.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Thomas lore Durant 28+6, Harden 26+7+12, Nets beat Spurs in overtime

You may also like

Danso is looking forward to a duel with...

Cittadella-Palermo: full of emotions, on the pitch and...

Euronics, “Tifa the change” campaign to overcome the...

follow the match of the 31st day of...

Scattered considerations after Bologna-Milan (1-1)

The Podještěd derby did not have a winner,...

are there more costs or benefits? |

Whyte E-160 e-MTB: the evolution of the species...

Reporter: The performance in the opening stage will...

Carpegna Ham Pesaro – Givova Scafati | The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy