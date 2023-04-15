Chelsea continue their slide at home against Brighton

Chelsea continue to slide. The “Blues” lost 2-1 at home to Brighton in the English Premier League on Saturday and, as eleventh in the table, have practically no chance of a place in the European Cup. The Londoners have lost all three games since coach Frank Lampard took office and have now gone six competitive games without a win.

AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth



Conor Gallagher gave Chelsea the lead (13′), but Brighton struck back with goals from Danny Welbeck (42′) and Julio Enciso (69′). The big club also failed the dress rehearsal for the quarter-final second leg in the Champions League on Tuesday against Real Madrid. David Alaba’s club won the first duel in Spain 2-0.

