Home » UN Security Council ends blue helmet operation in Mali
News

UN Security Council ends blue helmet operation in Mali

by admin
UN Security Council ends blue helmet operation in Mali

New York, Geneva (epd). After ten years, the United Nations blue helmet mission MINUSMA in Mali is coming to an end. The UN Security Council decided on Friday in New York to discontinue the peacekeeping mission with immediate effect, according to the French news broadcaster RFI.

The Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution and stipulated that the blue helmets should withdraw from the West African country by December 31. The Security Council’s mandate for the mission expired on Friday anyway.

The Malian military government has been increasingly critical of the UN mission for months and is instead seeking proximity to Russia. In mid-June, Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop called for the immediate end of Minusma.

The federal government had already announced the withdrawal of the Bundeswehr from Mali last November due to repeated obstacles to the mission. The Bundestag last extended the mandate until the end of May 2024. Around 1,100 German soldiers are currently involved in the Minusma operation. The majority is stationed in Gao in northern Mali, with a small portion at the Niamey air hub in neighboring Niger.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense said last Wednesday that the Bundeswehr could withdraw within days in the event of an acute threat. But one is far away from such a scenario. He assumes an orderly deduction.

See also  The Nine-Nine Double Ninth Festival has a strong respect for the elderly-our school organizes retired old comrades to carry out the Double Ninth Festival activities|Nanchang_Sina News

You may also like

Discover the structural requirements for small wastewater treatment...

Maserati police officer suspended

Investigate double homicide in Tello, Huila

Friendly: local Sparrowhawks face to face with WAFA

Argentina pays the IMF and announces mission to...

Inspiring Xi Jinping’s Instructions: Advancing Organizational Work in...

EQS-Adhoc: AOC I DIE STADTENTWICKLER GmbH: Group equity...

72304 candidates for the conquest of Bac II...

Over 28,000 Cuban Rafters Arrive in Florida, Alarming...

Cértegui: center for sport, culture and coexistence

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy