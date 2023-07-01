Uncem, “Calabria takes up the challenge of Green communities” – Calabria

National and regional president met the mayors

(ANSA) – CATANZARO, JULY 01 – “In the Uncem trip to Calabria, with six stages in three days, we have grasped an exceptional and beautiful vitality of the Mayors and local administrators. They no longer want to be alone, and work alone in the shadow of each bell tower. Only together can they overcome the challenges of the green transition, climate change, the energy crisis, the decisive relationships between mountains and urban or coastal areas”. This was stated in a joint note by the national and regional presidents of the national union of mountain communities and entities (Uncem), Marco Bussone and Vincenzo Mazzei, who met mayors and local administrators from Wednesday to Friday in Isola Capo Rizzuto, San Giovanni in fiore, Camigliatello Silano, Martirano Lombardo, Maierà and Paterno Calabro.



“The mountain municipalities of Calabria – they add – are strong together and the mayors know this. For this reason, as Uncem we support the effective path of the Region on the bill concerning the Unions of mountain municipalities, to be introduced into the system. Do it right and be done quickly, with all the council groups involved.It starts from the majority but must concern everyone and we will also work with Rosaria Succurro, mayor of San Giovanni in Fiore, elected president of Anci Calabria but also vice president of the Calabrian delegation for three years by Uncem Together we give strength to the united municipalities, without taking away their dignity and institutional value and which, after the clumsy and ineffective cancellation of the mountain communities, needed a coupon, to be reformed ten years ago and certainly not to be demolished. wrong choice at the time. It is now necessary to remedy it, changing step, with new ideas and streamlined processes. Focusing on relationships, between dialogue, exchanges and flows between territorial systems between areas”.



(ANSA).



