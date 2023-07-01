The Mystery of the Hunza Tribe: Unraveling the Secrets of the Longest-Lived Population on Earth

The Happy and Longest-Lived Population on the Planet: They Live up to 130 Years

Reach the well-being and to live a long life is the goal that many set themselves to achieve. Living longer than the average isn’t impossible, there are those who play sports to keep their heart healthy and there are those who, on the other hand, maintain a healthy diet rich in essential nutrients. However, there is always something that escapes.

Many scientists have studied, and are still studying, the secret of longevity or how you can live longer and healthier. There was already a lot of talk about the notorious ones some time ago zone blu, or places scattered around the world where the average life seems to be 100 years thanks to their lifestyle. For the same reasons, another population has caught the eye of scholars.

The Hunza tribe: the secret of the longest-lived population

The world has always been full of mysteries that scholars love to unravel, and one of them is the longevity of the Hunza tribe, a population that lives in the heights of the Himalayas, specifically in the Hunza Valley, in northern Pakistan.

The Hunza tribe has a special place in all geography and culture pages, as it is one of the populations where most of its inhabitants live up to 130 years. Also, they have very few health problems. A mystery that has always fascinated scientists, doctors, and researchers. What characterizes this population is not only its unusual longevity but the fact that even the elderly are particularly fitter and full of vitality than the rest of the world. Indeed, they are not subject to the usual diseases that the rest of the world contracts and women, in addition to being famous for their beauty, are fertile up to the age of 60.

The secret of the tribe’s longevity lies in the lifestyle and in the diet. The Hunza have a mainly vegetable diet, i.e. fruits and vegetables which, however, are eaten raw most of the time. As an isolated population, they do not have access to a large supply of cooking fuel, and there is not much nearby game available for hunting. Basically, they do everything they can, with the little they have, and it’s a mechanism that works perfectly. Their diet consists mainly of apricots, cherries, plums, grapes, peaches, cereals such as wheat, millet, and barley, and chapati, their typical daily bread. It is totally free from industrial products and tried, which implies a minor intake of preservatives and added sugars.

Not only the diet, what makes the Hunza the longest-lived population also concerns the lifestyle, or physical, spiritual, and social health. It is known that nutrition plays an important role in health. However, many scientists have highlighted how the spiritual dimension greatly affects the physical one. For spiritual health, it means the search and finding meaning and purpose in life. These are concepts that help give man awareness and presence. These factors, through studies, have shown that they can decrease the chances of suffering a stroke. The same goes for relationships, building a circle of friendships and mutual support improves mental health and overall well-being.

In conclusion, the Hunza tribe in northern Pakistan has become a fascination for scientists due to their extraordinary longevity and overall well-being. The combination of a primarily vegetable-based diet, free from industrial products and additives, along with a strong emphasis on spiritual and social health, has proven to be the key to their happiness and long lives. Perhaps there is much we can learn from the Hunza tribe in our quest for a longer, healthier life.