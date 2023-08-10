Uncertainty Surrounds Next Deportation Flight from the US to Cuba Amidst Growing Concerns

Uncertainty Looms Over Next Deportation Flight from US to Cuba

August 20 Expected as the Departure Date, According to Legal Expert

In the midst of uncertain times surrounding the next deportation flight from the United States to Cuba, legal expert Miguel Inda Romero has shed some light on the matter. In an interview with Univisión, Romero estimated that individuals subject to the I 220B order are likely to be sent back to their home country on August 20.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) has not officially confirmed the exact date of the deportation flight. However, history suggests that the chosen date will align with previous months’ patterns.

The most recent deportation flight with similar characteristics took place on July 20, returning 33 Cubans to the island. This marked the fourth deportation from Miami this year. In June, on the same date, the third deportation flight for this purpose was executed.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming deportation flight, potential deportees are left waiting in uncertainty. ICE has yet to announce the number of individuals who will be involved in this round of deportations, but it is estimated that approximately 100 migrants will be returned to Cuba. Many of those affected by the deportation orders had requested a suspension of the orders, but the majority of these pleas have been denied.

These deportations are just a part of the multitude of actions being taken by the Joe Biden administration regarding immigration. The increased arrests of individuals with deportation orders I 220B in recent times have drawn particular attention. Interestingly, these arrests have been made when those involved are attending their appointments at ICE offices.

When an arrest of this nature occurs, it becomes highly unlikely for the detainee’s deportation order to Cuba to be revoked. Families of those affected have spoken out against these actions, but their appeals have not received a favorable response from ICE authorities.

As the proposed August 20 deportation flight approaches, migrants anxiously await their fate. The uncertainty and fear surrounding their potential return to Cuba continue to weigh heavily on their minds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

