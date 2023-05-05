Home » Uncivil behavior of certain enumerators: the CENI warns – TOGOTOPNEWS
In a press release made public on May 04, 2023, the President of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), Yabré Dago challenges the enumerators on uncivil behavior.

According to Directive No. 003 / 2023 / P / CENI, the President of the institution informs that it has been reported that “certain Data Entry Operators (OPS) and members of the Lists and Maps Committees (CLC) voluntarily slow down enrollment and data processing for the rapid delivery of cards to voters”.

Indeed, underlines Yabré Dago, “these uncivil behaviors are not likely to help the populations who mobilized to be registered on the electoral lists, with queues in several centers”.

He thus reminds the OPS that “the scores of the pairs are automatically recorded in the PRS and will be used for the next assignments in zones 2 and 3 and possibly the next calls for applications”.

Finally, the President of the CENI “asks the presidents and members of the CELI to transmit the terms of this directive to all the OPS and members of the CLC”.

Atha Assan

