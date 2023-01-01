A few days ago, the Chengdu Municipal Medical Security Bureau issued the “Thirteen Measures for Benefiting the People and Helping Enterprises and Medical Insurance” in the New Stage of Epidemic Prevention and Control (hereinafter referred to as the “Measures”), and introduced the new stage of epidemic prevention and control for the medical insurance system. Measures to benefit the people and help enterprises. How will the “measures” be carried out in an orderly manner? What are the breakthrough points? On December 30, 2022, the Chengdu Municipal Medical Insurance Bureau held a media briefing on the advancement of medical security services in the new stage of epidemic prevention and control to answer related questions.

For insured people

“As of 12:00 on December 30, 2022, Chengdu has opened 62 convenient fever diagnosis and treatment service points for medical insurance network settlement.” According to the relevant person in charge of the Chengdu Medical Insurance Affairs Center, most districts (cities) and counties in Chengdu have already met the requirements. The shelters for nucleic acid testing to meet the conditions were transformed, and the first batch of fever diagnosis and treatment stations were opened.

“According to the relevant national and provincial regulations on new designated medical institutions, newly established medical institutions should be officially opened for more than 3 months before they can apply for designated medical insurance. After the designated point, medical insurance network settlement will be opened.” The relevant person in charge of the Chengdu Medical Insurance Affairs Center said that the “measures” are relaxed The restrictions on medical insurance network settlement have been lifted. After the fever diagnosis and treatment station is opened, medical insurance network settlement can be carried out within 2 working days.

The “Measures” propose to encourage medical institutions to optimize the setting of departments, allow cross-department and cross-professional rational admission and treatment of critically ill patients, and the medical expenses incurred by them will be included in the scope of medical insurance payment according to regulations.

For medical institutions

In the new stage of epidemic prevention and control, Chengdu has relaxed the prepayment conditions for designated medical institutions, and allocated the medical insurance prepayment for the year according to the highest standard of 2 months (previously 0.5 months). Provide financial support for epidemic prevention and control. According to the relevant person in charge of the Municipal Medical Insurance Bureau, as of now, 1.576 billion yuan in prepayments have been paid to 407 designated medical institutions in the city. Among them, 639 million yuan was paid in advance to 25 institutions at the city level; 937 million yuan was paid in advance to 382 institutions in districts (cities) and counties.

For pharmaceutical companies

After the “Measures” were promulgated, Chengdu immediately opened a green channel for the supply of urgently needed drugs, and implemented the application and processing of more than 230 kinds of drugs in the list of emergency online purchases of medicines and equipment at any time, allowing medical institutions to “purchase first and then file”. At the same time, organize 13 designated medical institutions at the municipal level to apply for the procurement plan of antipyretic drugs to the provincial pharmaceutical equipment procurement platform.

According to the relevant person in charge of the Municipal Medical Insurance Bureau, the Chengdu Municipal Medical Insurance Bureau actively collects the demands of enterprises and medical institutions, connects with the Provincial Medical Insurance Bureau and the Provincial Medical Device Procurement Service Center, and allows public medical institutions to adopt the procurement method of “purchasing first and then filing” for urgently needed medical devices , to solve the problems that manufacturers’ medical devices can be connected to the network in an emergency, and medical institutions’ emergency medical device procurement needs, etc., to meet the drug needs of the masses to the greatest extent.

