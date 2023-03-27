Millonarios beat Santa Fe 2-1 on date 10 of the Betplay League.

The game was very entertaining both in the first and second half, both teams from the capital had opportunities to widen the score and to come back.

The ‘lions’ went through the nightmare of imprecision, Morelo, Enamorado and De La Rosa could not specify clear goal options.

For the second half, the team led by Alberto Gamero came out with a different ideology and with the desire to win the match.

One fateful night the ‘Cardinal’ goalkeeper had, as a rebound triggered the advantage of Millonarios, where David Silva took advantage and liquidated.

The classic 311 started with great intensity, both teams tried to impose their game, the match was quite entertaining in the first 45 minutes as both ‘ambassadors’ and ‘cardinals’ created good danger options.

The equalizing goal came from the foot of José Enamorado, who kicked hard at the far post of Juan Moreno, the blue goalkeeper could do nothing.

In the 5 minutes of recovery, the red team found a good connection from midfield, creating a good game and taking advantage of the blue background’s lack of concentration.

The goal that opened the scoring came through David Silva, who received a filtered ball from Cataño and was able to define in front of Silva’s goal.

The light blues started with the game of touch that characterizes them. Both Cataño and Silva played as a hook for each end, in order to create game options and open up the team led by Harold Rivera.

For their part, the reds opted for a long game, trying to connect with the point man, Morelo.

The game ended with a possession of 57% for Millonarios and 43% for Santa Fe. The next meeting of the ‘ambassadors’ is scheduled for March 29 at 8 pm against Deportes Tolima.