Undermining of the Kakhovskaya HPP – the terms of the station’s reconstruction have been announced

Construction work on the reconstruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, which was blown up by the Russians, will take about six years.

This was reported in “Ukrhydroenergo”.

As noted in the message, the development of the experimental project to rebuild the Kakhovskaya HPP will take two years.

At the first stage, it is also planned to design a temporary reservoir dam. After deoccupation, this will help to quickly start the construction of a temporary hydraulic structure to block the reservoir and, in case of a flood, will help to fill it with water to the required level.

“The actual construction of the Kakhovskaya HPP itself will take about six years.” – added in “Ukrhydroenergo”.

It will be recalled that the Russian military blew up the dam of the Kakhovskaya HPP in the Kherson region on June 6. According to the Kyiv School of Economics, the amount of direct damage caused by the Russians’ detonation of the Kakhovskaya HPP is at least $2 billion. First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotskyi said that several million tons of this year’s harvest may be lost due to flooding and impossibility of splicing. According to the NBU, this terrorist attack will cause an additional contribution to this year’s inflation at the level of about 0.3%. p. due to the complication of the work of a number of enterprises and the partial loss of the harvest, primarily vegetables.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

