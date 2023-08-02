Blinkoo, thanks to artificial intelligence, tailor-made trips in 30 minutes

The encounter between social networks and artificial intelligence can lead to the organization of a trip in 30 minutes instead of several weeks. In a nutshell, this is the objective set by the start-up Blinkoo, a sort of social network (such as TikTok) dedicated to travel in which contributors and influencers upload content relating to their experiences to advise and guide users towards “alternative” itineraries ” and more “local”.

Meaning of Blinkoo

Blinkoo was born from the team of a project called CrushTravel that started during the pandemic and the brand was coined in May 2021. The beta of the product was launched in November 2021 and the Mvp (Minimum viable product, a service that allows the company to get the first feedback from users and improve it) in June 2022.

Today Blinkoo is an App that allows you to find travel inspiration thanks to short videos uploaded by enthusiasts and influencers, allows you to create itineraries with artificial intelligence (Ai) and buy personalized packages through a specialized partner who takes care of correctness itineraries, reservations and necessary support before and during the trip.

The key numbers

The Blinkoo community is made up of over 250,000 travelers (including around 7,000 enthusiasts who contribute by uploading content) and has around 35,000 video experiences in 110 countries around the world. «Blinkoo – says Smeraldo Meminaj, CEO & Co-founder of Blinkoo – has raised around 5 million euros of investments in its history. Turnovers have just begun as in the initial phase the focus was on developing the technology and growing the community. For 2024 Blinkoo estimates 1.2 million in turnover, reaching the break-even point at the end of 2024».

The use of artificial intelligence

Taking advantage of artificial intelligence models, Blinkoo has built a feature called Luna Ai which, in just 30 minutes, develops a customized itinerary for the user, based on his specific travel request and his interests and habits. Currently over 1,000 itineraries are generated by users every day using artificial intelligence.