Understanding Sustainable Value Seite 1

Understanding Sustainable Value Seite 1

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / “Just as the creation of shareholder value requires performance on multiple dimensions, sustainable development is also a multidimensional challenge.” These words by Prof. Stuart Hart and Mark Milstein …

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / “Just as the creation of shareholder value requires performance on multiple dimensions, sustainable development is also a
multidimensional challenge.” These words by Prof. Stuart Hart and Mark Milstein underscore their sustainable value framework.[i] “Yet,” they continue, “most managers frame sustainability
not as a multidimensional opportunity, but rather as a one-dimensional nuisance.”

The idea of sustainable value, therefore, is to show how “the multiple challenges associated with global sustainability, seen through the appropriate business lenses, can help to identify
strategies and practices which improve performance in all four quadrants of the shareholder-value framework. This, in turn, facilitates the creation of sustainable value for the firm.”

