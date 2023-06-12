Home » Wish, Lordstown & Co. – These 30 stocks are free on the stock exchange
Business

Wish, Lordstown & Co. – These 30 stocks are free on the stock exchange

by admin
Wish, Lordstown & Co. – These 30 stocks are free on the stock exchange

In the past few months, many papers have fallen so far that they cost less on the stock exchange than they have in the company’s coffers. A buyer could therefore take over the corresponding shares and then have the purchase price paid out straight away from the treasury of the company taken over, in other words: something would be given for free.

This anomaly can currently be observed in many smaller stock exchange companies. According to data from the financial services provider Bloomberg, 1,517 companies have a negative enterprise value. WELT explains the phenomenon and reveals whether there is really something for free for savers.

See also  Facebook, two antitrust lawsuits rejected. The title celebrates one thousand billion

You may also like

a controversial protagonist of Italian politics

World Bank: US Fed rate hikes weigh on...

Farewell to Berlusconi: from Mfe to Mondadori, the...

Completion of CS takeover – Credit Suisse is...

EU labor ministers, new rules for riders

Rail infrastructure A lot of fresh money alone...

Machinery: innovations for processing granules, powders and bulk...

Xi’an’s CPI drops slightly month-on-month in May –...

Silvio Berlusconi’s death leaves questions about his successors...

Bolaffi, the great numismatic auction

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy