Unemployment rate in Colombia fell to 9.3% in June

The unemployment rate stood at 9.3% in Junewhich represents a decrease of 1.2 percentage points compared to May, the month in which it was 10.5%, the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) reported on Monday.

This means that in June 2023 there were 2.37 million unemployed people in Colombia, that is, some 270,000 less than the previous month.

The gap in the unemployment rate between men and women was 3.9 percentage points “one of the lowest since 2014,” added DANE, since unemployment for men in June was 7.7% and that of women, 11.6%.

On the other hand, the unemployment rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 10.2%, while the occupancy rate was 57.7%.

Occupation rate in Colombia:

Regarding the occupancy rate for June 2023, it was 58.3%, which corresponds to 23.05 million people, which represents an increase of 0.55 percentage points compared to the previous month.

The “Public administration and defense, education and human health care” sector generated the most employment, with 269,000 more jobs than in June 2022, followed by “Professional, scientific, technical and administrative service activities” (266,000 more jobs).

On the other hand, the sector in which the most jobs were destroyed was “Information and communications”, where 108,000 jobs were lost, followed by “Agriculture, livestock, hunting, forestry and fishing” (-8,000 jobs compared to May 2022).

The population outside the labor force in the national total for June 2023 was 14.1 million people, about 160,000 less than the previous month.

In addition, informality in the country remained stable and remained at the same figure as in May 2023, at 55.7%.