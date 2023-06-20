Unheard! New Zealand withdrew from the match against Qatar over racism

How did the actions against the New Zealand player take place?

The events occurred after a confrontation between the two footballers and according to the Federation of New Zealand Several of his internationals heard the insults, including the affected one.

“The incident was reported by the players but no official action was taken. At half-time, with the All Whites leading 1-0, as no decision had been made, the team collectively agreed they would not continue with the match “, added the New Zealand federation, which is co-hosting the Women’s World Cup with Australia to be played this year from July 20 to August 20.

New Zealand followed FIFA guidelines

The withdrawal of New Zealand internationals over racist insults came days after FIFA president Gianni Infantino called for matches to be stopped when players are subjected to racist insults or abuse.

Infantino visited the Brazilian team on the 15th during their concentration in Barcelona, ​​to support the Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior, after the latest racist acts directed at him in the Spanish league, and also announced the creation of a group of I work against racism with the Madrid striker at the helm.

