Released prisoners in Hungary are not allowed to meet with Ukrainian diplomats

At the beginning of June, Ukraine returned another 95 servicemen from Russian captivity. Another 11 fighters were handed over to Hungary, which the Ukrainian authorities were not informed about.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated that there was no response from the Hungarian authorities to the official request from Ukraine. Also, according to him, Ukrainians were not given the opportunity to meet with our diplomats.

According to the human rights commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada, this is playing along with Russian propaganda, which claims that Ukraine allegedly does not want to take its prisoners of war.

“We know the place where they are. We also know that they are restricted in communicating with their relatives, their mobile phones have been taken away. It seems that they went from one captivity to another.”— said Lubynets and added that in Ukraine it is interpreted as a violation of international humanitarian law and the rights of prisoners of war.

The Ombudsman emphasized that the Hungarian side had no right to negotiate with the Russian Federation without informing the Ukrainian side.

In turn Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Sijarto during a speech at the PACE, he said that the official Budapest was not involved in the removal of 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russia, writes “German Wave”. According to him, “religious organizations” took care of this issue. He also stated that Ukrainians “are free to move in Hungary, they are free to do what they want to do”: “And if they want to contact the Ukrainian authorities, they are free to do so, I can guarantee you that.”

Hungarian government spokesman Kovacs also stated in a CNN comment that Ukrainians “are free” and can stay in Hungary or leave it “at any time of their own free will,” Suspilne reports.

He denies that the Hungarian government denied Ukrainian diplomats access to them. According to him, the prisoners were released “after cooperation between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Hungarian Charity Service of the Order of Malta.” Kovacs says that the soldiers allegedly went to Hungary of their own free will: most of them had Hungarian citizenship, and the rest “received refugee status in Hungary.”

We will remind that last fall, five defenders of “Azovstal” were released from Russian captivity: officers – Denys Prokopenko (“Radis”), his deputy Svyatoslav Palamar (“Viburnum”), Serhii Volynskyi, Oleg Khomenko and Denys Shleg from the National Guard. At the request of the Kremlin, they will remain in Turkey until the end of the war under the personal security guarantees of President Erdogan.

Meanwhile, the aggressor country arranged a “trial” for the defenders of Mariupol – 22 servicemen of “Azov”.

