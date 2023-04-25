Home » Union of the party – Greens want to exchange more with the economy
News

Union of the party – Greens want to exchange more with the economy

by admin
Union of the party – Greens want to exchange more with the economy

The Green Federal Chairman Omid Nouripour (picture alliance / dpa / Britta Pedersen)

At the launch event of the party’s economic association, Green leader Nouripour said that climate neutrality and prosperity would not work without the economy. Therefore, well-oiled hinges are needed for the exchange of ideas. The association, which is supported by sponsoring memberships of companies and members, is a platform for this.

Similar to the Economic Forum of the SPD or the Economic Council of the CDU, the Economic Association is intended to organize dialogue with companies.

The organization LobbyControl had warned against conflicts of interest. Top representatives of the Greens should not take on any management functions in the association.

This message was broadcast on April 26th, 2023 on Deutschlandfunk.

See also  The Easter Open international tennis tournament opens on April 3 in Lomé - TOGOTOPNEWS

You may also like

New Opportunities and New Challenges for Using Data...

Heilbronn | A Middle Franconia on the wrong...

Be prepared to go to jail for those...

Security in Cali: an outstanding debt

A year after re-election: Macron no longer hits...

Elixir prescription for eyeglass wearers

Differential rates are established in the Circasia toll

More than 280,000 flowers decorate Tiananmen Square

Bundeswehr evacuation mission from Sudan ended

The recipe for butter cream for cakes and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy