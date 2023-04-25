Union of the party – Greens want to exchange more with the economy

The Green Federal Chairman Omid Nouripour (picture alliance / dpa / Britta Pedersen)

At the launch event of the party’s economic association, Green leader Nouripour said that climate neutrality and prosperity would not work without the economy. Therefore, well-oiled hinges are needed for the exchange of ideas. The association, which is supported by sponsoring memberships of companies and members, is a platform for this.

Similar to the Economic Forum of the SPD or the Economic Council of the CDU, the Economic Association is intended to organize dialogue with companies.

The organization LobbyControl had warned against conflicts of interest. Top representatives of the Greens should not take on any management functions in the association.

This message was broadcast on April 26th, 2023 on Deutschlandfunk.