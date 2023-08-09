Union Ramos – Corrales in Palmira

The doctor Juan Carlos Corrales declined his aspiration to the Mayor of Palmira and joined the campaign of Víctor Ramos.

Although Corrales and Ramos are politically related, each one was campaigning in their own way, both went out to collect signatures and their competitors were betting that they would arrive divided by October 29.

Ramos collected 113,000 and Corrales 140,000, but in the end the second did not register as a candidate and made his support for the first official, considering that he has a better chance of winning.

Since Víctor Ramos and Juan Carlos Corrales have friends in common and share the same electoral niche, this adhesion undoubtedly strengthens the candidate who continues in the competition for Palmira’s first public office.

Corrales delivered his proposals to Ramos, who promised to incorporate them into his government plan.

* * *

Colonel Gallego convokes in Tuluá

In the political circles of Tuluá, frequent reference is made to the convening power of Colonel Jorge Alexander Gallego, candidate for mayor of that municipality.

Gallego, who was Secretary of Government, Coexistence and Citizen Security of Tuluá, has gathered more people in his events than his competitors…

Perhaps the attractiveness of the candidate -who registered with the endorsement of Cambio Radical- lies in his knowledge of security, something very important in the current campaign in most Colombian cities and especially in some such as Tuluá.

Jorge Alexander Gallego has among his proposals to make a historic investment in security, including the acquisition of 350 surveillance cameras.

Comments