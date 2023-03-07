The medicine program of the Remington University Corporation – Uniremington, has received the high quality accreditation issued by the Ministry of National Education, thanks to its actions of social projection, focus on family and community health, and relevance of research projects carried out by teachers and undergraduate students.

Given this achievement, Paula Andrea Arango Gutiérrez, rector of Uniremington, stated that “For Uniremington and its Faculty of Health Sciences, this accreditation demonstrates the commitment of all members of the institutional community, who have participated in the self-assessment processes and continuous improvement of the program, the development of research projects, as well as its positive impact through extension actions and social projection”.

It should be noted that about 23% of the students who study medicine at Uniremington Medellín come from different municipalities in Colombia and, in many cases, they return to their cities of origin to practice the medical profession, a fact that contributes to improving the health system nationwide.

20 years of the Medicine program

As well as gaining high-quality accreditation, Uniremington’s medicine program is also celebrating its first 20 years. Since its creation, it has provided education with a primary focus on family and community health, seeking to improve the quality of the surrounding populations, through comprehensive care for the family nucleus and communities in general.

The Uniremington medicine program has been characterized by attracting young people and adults from different regions of the country, through the quality of education, the curriculum, the physical and technological infrastructure for training, as well as the highly qualified staff teacher and the inclusive approach of the institution.