UNITED NATIONS PUBLIC SERVICE AWARDS (UNPSA). Applications 2020 by 27 November 2019

The United Nations Public Service Award (UNPSA) is a prestigious international award which, through an annual competition, promotes the role, professionalism and visibility of the public service.
The 2020 edition collects applications for the following categories:
inclusive and equitable services for all integrated mechanisms for sustainable development transparent and accountable public institutions digital transformation in the public sector gender-sensitive public services.
