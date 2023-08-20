Home » UNITED NATIONS PUBLIC SERVICE AWARDS (UNPSA). Applications 2020 by 27 November 2019
UNITED NATIONS PUBLIC SERVICE AWARDS (UNPSA). Applications 2020 by 27 November 2019

UNITED NATIONS PUBLIC SERVICE AWARDS (UNPSA). Applications 2020 by 27 November 2019

The United Nations Public Service Award (UNPSA) is a prestigious international award which, through an annual competition, promotes the role, professionalism and visibility of the public service.

The 2020 edition collects applications for the following categories:

inclusive and equitable services for all integrated mechanisms for sustainable development transparent and accountable public institutions digital transformation in the public sector gender-sensitive public services.

