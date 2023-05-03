United States | They capture the author of the massacre in Texas, the Mexican Francisco Oropesa

Two pastors in Kenya appeared in court on Tuesday, accused of leading cults and convincing their followers that they should fast to death in order to meet Jesus Christ. More than 100 bodies have been found to date.

Pastor Paul Mackenzie was released by a court in the town of Malindi, but was later arrested again and taken to court in the town of Shanzu.

Mackenzie was first arrested two weeks ago on charges that he was a cult leader and ordered his followers to stop eating, even if they died, in order to know Jesus Christ.

Authorities have exhumed more than 100 bodies on the pastor’s property in Kilifi county. It is estimated that there are minors among the victims, but it is unknown how many, since the corpses were in an advanced state of decomposition.

The high court authorized Mackenzie’s detention until Friday, when a request to hold him for another 30 days will be heard while a terrorism investigation continues.

His wife, Rhoda Maweu, was arrested Monday night, found in a hideout in the coastal town of Mtwapa after several weeks on the run.

Autopsies have been performed on 40 bodies found on Mackenzie’s property, and it was determined that some died from starvation, others from strangulation or suffocation.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero, whose church is in the same county as Mackenzie’s, has also appeared in court. He will be detained for another two days while investigations continue. His supporters marched in front of the court on Tuesday, praying for him to be released.

Odero was arrested last week in connection with the deaths of members of his megachurch, which draws thousands of people from across the country. He is also being investigated for his links to Mackenzie.

Police are currently conducting search-and-rescue missions on the 800-acre (325-hectare) property and on an even larger farm nearby. So far, 48 people have been rescued alive and 24 have been arrested, according to the area commissioner, Rhoda Onyancha.

